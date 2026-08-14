Studying in the US is getting tougher for international students. The immigration rules that previously made the US appealing to students are rapidly fading away, resulting in limited opportunities for them.

Beginning on September 15, 2026, F visa students will be admitted for a ‘fixed period of time’ instead of ‘duration of status’. This marks a significant shift from the current system, where students could generally stay for as long as they remained enrolled and in good standing. This by itself will change the landscape of foreign education in the US.

How long is the fixed period?

The fixed period of time will be based on the length of a student’s program of study listed on their Form I-20, ‘Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status’. It will not exceed four years, plus a 30-day period for arrival and an additional 30-day period for departure.

Rules do allow an extension of stay. Students who need additional time to complete their program of study, begin a new program of study, or to engage in post-completion optional practical training (OPT) or science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) OPT will have to apply for an ‘Extension of Stay’ with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, or depart the United States and obtain a new period of admission from U.S. Customs and Border Protection upon reentry.

What about students already in the US?

Those F visa students who are already in the United States, admitted with duration of status prior to September 15, 2026, can remain in the United States until the Program End Date listed on their Form I-20, or the end of their post-completion OPT or STEM OPT extension. That said, even their stay cannot exceed November 14, 2030 (four years, plus a 60-day departure period).

ALSO READ US announces new rule requiring some family-based green card applicants to post a public charge bond

Extension of Stay (EOS), explained

An extension of stay (EOS) refers to the process by which F students apply to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for additional time in the United States to complete their program of study, begin a new program of study, or engage in post-completion optional practical training (OPT) or science, technology, engineering and mathematics OPT. It’s worth noting that this is not the same as a ‘program extension’.

Getting your DSO on board first

Students applying for an extension of stay (EOS) have to get in touch with their designated school official (DSO). DSOs will:

Recommend an EOS in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).

Enter an updated Program End Date in SEVIS, if needed.

Provide students with an updated Form I-20, ‘Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status,’ containing the EOS recommendation.

Filing the paperwork with USCIS

ALSO READ US announces major policy change; immigration applications can now be rejected without warning

Applying for EOS with USCIS

Timely completing and filing the Form I-539, “Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status,” along with all required documentation.

Paying the required fee.

Providing required biometrics.

Students must ensure that USCIS receives their Form I-539 before their authorized period of admission expires. This deadline is critical, since missing it can jeopardize a student’s legal status.

F-2 dependents can either be included on the primary F-1 student’s extension of stay (EOS) application, or file their own EOS application.

When do I need to apply for an EOS?

Students must apply for an extension of stay (EOS), and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services must receive their Form I-539 before the student’s authorized period of admission (as indicated by the Admit Until Date) expires. Students may apply for an EOS starting 180 days before their authorized period of admission expires.

Students who file for an EOS within the 30-day departure period may not begin or continue employment, for example, on-campus employment, off campus employment, curricular practical training.

What happens after you apply

After applying for an extension of stay (EOS), U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will review a student’s application to ensure they are eligible for the extension and complied with the terms of their admission. In doing so, USCIS will conduct background and security checks and directly review evidence to ensure students are eligible for the requested extension.

If USCIS approves your extension

If U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approves an extension, students and any accompanying F-2 dependents will receive an updated Admit Until Date reflecting the additional time needed to complete their program of study or practical training (not to exceed four years). USCIS will issue a new paper Form I-94, “Arrival/Departure Record,” containing the updated AUD, and attach it to the bottom of the Form I-797A, “Notice of Action.”

If USCIS denies your extension

If U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) denies the extension, students and any accompanying F-2 dependents must depart the United States according to their original Admit Until Date, or immediately if that date has passed.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and is based on publicly available immigration guidance. Rules and deadlines are subject to change; readers should verify current requirements directly with USCIS or consult a qualified immigration attorney before making decisions based on this information. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.