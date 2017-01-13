Haraamkhor movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is brilliantly revolting, Shweta Tripathi shines in this forbidden love story

Haraamkhor presents the unabashed affair between Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Shyam and Shweta Tripathi’s Sandhya. (Official trailer)

Haraamkhor movie review: First off, this film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi is not for the hoity toity morality preachers. If you want an unapologetic movie about a lecherous man exploiting his underage student, we recommend a watch. Nawazuddin plays schoolteacher Shyam to perfection, he has no redeeming features as he cheats on his wife (Trimala Adhikari) with his minor student. Shweta Tripathi portrays Sandhya with startling maturity, at 15, her character is aware of her sexuality and its effect and yet, the child in her still lingers.

Fragments of this doomed love (or lust) story are connected by two voyeristic students Kamal and Minut (played by Irfan Khaan and Mohd Samad respectively). They act as narrator of sorts and the much-needed comic relief. Without giving away any plot points, you know this sort of a story cannot have a happy ending and even though the climax feels a little bit stretched, you leave the theatre revisiting the events in your head, trying to make the plot go another (happier) way.

Director Shlok Sharma does a great job of the small town residents’ feelings of being trapped – be it Sandhya’s need to get away from her disturbed family life and find solace in the arms of her teacher or her father’s affair with his mistress Neelu.

The masterstroke of Sharma’s part of this film is the fact that he makes no real commentary on the matter. It’s not Dangal, saying you need to treat your girls without discrimination or Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, telling you that sometimes you need to let go. Haraamkhor doesn’t give you a solution for such exploitative relationships, rather it simply states, ‘This happens, even if you don’t like to admit it. Enjoy.’ If you can stomach a dose of reality, buy your tickets.

