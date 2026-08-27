After logistics, Welspun One, the warehousing arm of Welspun group, is set to foray into data centres and residential real estate. It also plans to launch new alternative investment funds (AIFs). The company is also evaluating mixed use land development, giving them an integrated footprint across real estate, according to Saurabh Gupta, CEO – fund management, Welspun One.

The platform would continue to evaluate opportunities to raise additional capital as they scale their logistics and industrial real estate play, Gupta said. “We are also very keenly looking at expanding our footprint to other real estate segments and new fund launches may be tailored around those opportunities,” Gupta said.

Portfolio Capital Recycling

Welspun One, which has liquidated its Fund 1, has made two exits and initiated the exit process for the remaining four assets of 4.9 million sq ft. Gupta expects these to conclude in the coming quarters. Its Fund 2 is currently in its growth phase with nearly `2,000 crore invested across nine Grade A assets.

“Our focus remains on scaling the fund and expanding its investment pipeline. As the portfolio matures, we will evaluate exit opportunities based on asset maturity, market conditions and the objective of maximising value for investors,” he said.

The company is developing 1 million sq ft under WTC Thane, a licensed of World Trade Centre brand. It has an investment of Rs 1,000 crore near Mumbai for a Grade A office, retail spaces & distribution centres.

It is also developing WTC Nhava Sheva at JNPA SEZ, which is being developed as India’s first port-based WTC. Spread across 55 acres with a development potential of around 4.45 million sq ft, the project has an investment outlay of Rs 2,700 crore.

Welspun will evaluate similar opportunities, particularly across Mumbai and other high-density consumption markets, Gupta said adding, “We see vertically integrated ecosystems such as WTC Thane as a potential next-generation real estate model for the country bringing logistics, commercial infrastructure and consumer-facing spaces together within a more efficient, integrated ecosystem.