Game of Thrones season 7: From Daenerys Targaryen to Cersei Lannister, here are 5 most powerful women to watch out for

The Game of Thrones Season 7 would be aired tomorrow in India at 7:30 am on Hot Star and at 11 PM on Tuesday on Star World and Star World HD. The epic show has gotten everybody excited and rightly so. All of George RR Martin’s characters have depth and substance but it seems that the writer has put in much thought in carving out the women characters in the series especially Daenerys Targaryen, cersei Lannister and Arya Stark who stood out for their eccentric and cruel behaviour. Here are the 5 women characters which won our hearts and inspired us for life:

Cersei Lannister: However despised Cersei’s character may be, her strong disposition was able to gain much support by the end of the sixth season. Cersei Lannister in the series embodies everything a warrior stands for, and what is more she does not even once have to take the sword in her hand From sending her husband to the grave to calling for a war to avenge her children’s death, Cersei does not lose her will even as the patriarchial setup leaves her stripped of her dignity. Even after the Queen in the North is made to do the Walk of Shame, she returns back to avenge her enemies – this time with a mutant guard. The last episode of season six reveals the best of her character when she blows most of the enemies at her son’s funeral.

Daenerys Targaryen: Traded off to the Dothraki King by her own brother, Daenerys Targaryen’s character evolves from a timid girl to one of the most powerful character in the series who could rightly claim the Iron Throne. Intitialy dismissed as an outsider in the tribal nation, she retains her title of the Khaleesi even after her husband’s death, frees the slaves and takes things back in her control. One of the most striking episodes in the series so far was when she emerges out of fire-unhurt and with three of her own dragons.

Arya Stark: Arya, the youngest in the Stark family is the only character to take revenge for her family. Arya escapes from Winterfell, trains herself in the East and returns to avenge her family. In a gruesome act of revenge, Arya not only kills the Frey brothers, but also carves them into pieces, bakes a pie out of it and serves it to Walder Frey before slitting his throat.

Yara Greyjoy: In a world which has never seen a woman sit on the throne, Yara Greyjoy not only surpasses her brother in the race but also convinces her people to back her claim for the throne.

Brienne of Tarth: Breaking all the stereotypes of what of a woman should be like, Brienne is a better knight than most male characters in the series. She fights against all the odds to find the missing Stark sisters and fulfils the oath that Catelyn Stark had made her promise.