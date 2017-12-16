Gujarat elections 2017: BJP MP makes stunning claims, says party will lose polls

A stunning claim has come from BJP MP from Pune Sanjay Kakade who has said that the party will face defeat in the neighboring state. (IE image)

Barely a day left for the mandate in Gujarat Assembly elections and it seems that BJP’s own men are predicting the party’s loss in the state. A stunning claim has come from BJP MP from Pune Sanjay Kakade who has said that the party will face defeat in the neighbouring state. As per Times Now report, Kakade said that the predictions have come from a survey conducted by his own group that revealed a shocking situation for the party. Speaking to the news channel, Kakade said that BJP’s communal outlook in the campaign will be the reason behind its defeat. The BJP MP stated two reasons behind his shocking claim. He said that as per the survey by his team, 75 percent of the people in Gujarat are favouring Congress especially Dalits, OBC, Muslim, Patel community. which is a first time in Gujarat.

Watch | Shocking claims made by this BJP leader #Dec18WithTimesNow pic.twitter.com/WYkb7I6LCh — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 16, 2017

Kakade also mentioned that in the last 15 days, the public meetings and rallies that have been conducted by the BJP hasn’t mentioned anything about development. In fact, he has said that even an alliance may not help the BJP come back to power in this scenario. According to a report by Pune Mirror, Kakade said, “This time around, the situation is grave for the BJP. It has been in power for the longest time and there is a possibility that anti-incumbency will affect us. Apart from this, the fact is that the Muslim population is unhappy with us to a large extent. Since Modi became PM, he could not concentrate on state issues the way he used to when he was the chief minister. In the last three years, there has been no suitable candidate to replace him as CM. The way Hardik Patel was recently tackled by releasing a ‘sex CD’ of his was also a mistake. The development could not become an agenda throughout the campaign. Considering all these factors, the people I sent to Gujarat to conduct a survey gave me the feedback that BJP will not perform the way it did in the last election.”

However, Kakade added that if Gujarat manages to win the elections, then BJP will be the first party in the country to rule a state for more than 25 years. He said that the victory will result in making PM Narendra Modi a bigger leader than anyone in the Gandhi-Nehru dynasty.