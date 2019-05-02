  1. Home
Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE: Election Commission serves notice to Rahul Gandhi over his controversial remark against Modi govt

Updated:May 02, 2019 8:18:54 am

The Election Commission has alleged that Congress president Rahul Gandhi violated model code of conduct during an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Sahadol.

The Election Commission has issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for an alleged violation of the model code of conduct over his controversial remark against Modi government at a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh’s Sahadol. Rahul had on April 23 said that the Modi government has enacted a new law under which the tribals can be shot. The poll body has asked the Congress leader to submit his reply within 48 hours.

According to the ECI, Rahul’s April 23 remark statement violated the poll code under Para (2) of the part (1) of General Conduct of Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of Political Parties and Candidates.

Meanwhile, the ECI has also ordered re-polling at five polling stations in Andhra Pradesh. The poll body has announced that fresh polling will be held on May 6. All these five booths are located in Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts. Polling for all 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly constituencies across Andhra Pradesh were held in a single phase on April 11.

Live Blog

08:18 (IST)02 May 2019
Election Commission of India gives clean chit to Modi for his Latur speech

The Election Commission has given clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a second case in last 24 hours. Modi had during a rally in Latur, urged first time voters to dedicate their vote in the name of the Balakot air strike heroes and the soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack.

08:01 (IST)02 May 2019
Amit Shah's rallies today

BJP president Amit Shah will address election rallies in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Details below:

07:59 (IST)02 May 2019
EC serves notice to Rahul Gandhi

The Election Commission of India has asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to submit his reply within 48 hours over his controversial remark against Modi government. On April 23, addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Sahadol, Rahul had alleged that the BJP government has enacted a new law underwhich tribals can be shot.

  World's largest democratic exercise is currently underway in India. The Election Commission of India is organising the Lok Sabha elections in seven different phases. So far, polling has been done for 374 seats out of 543 in four phases. Polling in the remaining three phases will take place on May 6, May 12 and May 19. Results will be declared on May 23. The tenure of current Lok Sabha ends on June 3. The main contest is between the two national parties -- the BJP and Congress. The BJP which stormed to power in 2014 with a brute majority under Narendra Modi's leadership is seeking second term in the office while the Congress under Rahul Gandhi's leadership is seeking to improve its tally.
