Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE: Election Commission serves notice to Rahul Gandhi over his controversial remark against Modi govt

The Election Commission has issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for an alleged violation of the model code of conduct over his controversial remark against Modi government at a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Sahadol. Rahul had on April 23 said that the Modi government has enacted a new law under which the tribals can be shot. The poll body has asked the Congress leader to submit his reply within 48 hours. According to the ECI, Rahul's April 23 remark statement violated the poll code under Para (2) of the part (1) of General Conduct of Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of Political Parties and Candidates. Meanwhile, the ECI has also ordered re-polling at five polling stations in Andhra Pradesh. The poll body has announced that fresh polling will be held on May 6. All these five booths are located in Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts. Polling for all 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly constituencies across Andhra Pradesh were held in a single phase on April 11.