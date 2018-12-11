  • Rajasthan

    Cong 103
    BJP 70
    RLM 3
    OTH 23

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 117
    BJP 104
    BSP 2
    OTH 7

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 63
    BJP 18
    JCC 9
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 94
    TDP-Cong 22
    BJP 1
    OTH 2

  • Mizoram

    MNF 26
    Cong 5
    BJP 1
    OTH 8

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Mizoram Election Results 2018: Here’s a complete list of winners

By: | Updated: December 11, 2018 5:19 PM

With this, the Congress has lost its last remaining bastion in the Northeast to the MNF. The Congress has won just five seats. This year, the vote share of Congress has come down from 44.6 per cent to 30 per cent.

The Mizo National Front has wrested power from the Congress in Mizoram.

Mizoram Election Results: The Mizo National Front has wrested power from the Congress in Mizoram. The MNF has won 26 of 40 seats with 37.6 per cent vote share. MNF chief Zoramthanga won Aizawl East-I seat by 2504 votes. He defeated independent candidate K Sapdanga. With this, the Congress has lost its last remaining bastion in the Northeast to the MNF. The Congress has won just five seats. This year, the vote share of Congress has come down from 44.6 per cent to 30 per cent.

MNF- Vanlalhlana won Aizawl North-i by 1165 votes.
MNF- Zoramthanga won Aizawl East-i by 2504 votes.
MNF- Robert Romawia Royte won from Aizawl East-II by 1492 seats.
IND- Vanlalthlana won from Aizawl North-II by votes.
MNF- C Lalmuanpuia won from Aizawl North-III by 434 votes.
IND- C Lalsawivunga won from Aizawl South-I by 1049 votes.
IND- Lalchhuanthanga won from Aizawl South-II by 179 votes.
MNF- Lalnunmawia won from Aizawl South-III by 2088 votes.
IND- Lalduhoma won from Aizawl West-I by 1063 votes.
MNF- Lalruatkima won from Aizawl West-II by 2720 votes.

 

 

