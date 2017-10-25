Ahead of Gujarat election dates announcement, here are mega sops PM Narendra Modi, Vijay Rupani have doled out in the state

As it usually happens in all elections, the state of Gujarat too saw ruling government showering a slew of schemes, freebies, infrastructural projects on citizens right before the announcement of election dates.

The State of Gujarat is all set to enter Model Code of Conduct with the announcement of election dates today. As it usually happens in all elections, the state of Gujarat too saw ruling government showering a slew of schemes, freebies, infrastructural projects on citizens right before the announcement of election dates. For Gujarat, the announcement of big schemes came from two fronts – ruling Vijay Rupani government in the state and Narendra Modi-led Centre. Modi visited Gujarat three times this month, and five times since September, launching a number of schemes backed by powerful poll-like speeches. On the other hand, CM Rupani has remained low-key, making Modi the sole face of BJP in the state. The CM has also launched a number of schemes.

First, schemes announced by PM Modi for Gujarat:

Infrastructure: This month, PM Modi made his first visit to Gujarat on October 7-8. The PM laid the foundation stone of a bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka. He also announced six-laning of Ahmedabad-Rajkot National Highway and four-laning of the Rajkot-Morbi state highway. Apart from these, he laid foundation stones for a greenfield airport in Rajkot and inaugurated a fully automatic milk processing and packaging plant along with a drinking water distribution pipeline for Surendranagar’s Ratanpur area and Joravarnagar.

Next day, Modi laid the foundation stone for Bhadbhut Barrage that will be constructed over the river Narmada, and also flagged off the Antyodaya Express from Surat to Jaynagar in Bihar.

During his third visit, which came on October 22, Modi inaugurated the first phase of Rs 615 crore roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro) ferry service between Ghogha in Bhavnagar and Bharuch’s Dahej along the Gulf of Cambay. The prime minister also announced the plan to set up a maritime university and maritime museum to be set up in the region.

Modi then headed to Vadodara where he announced Rs 100 crore city command and control centre in Badamadi Garden. Some of the other launches saw some low-budget projects, inviting criticism from Opposition. These included a transport hub project worth Rs 160 crore, Rs 125 crore Janmahal City transport hub-cum-multi-level parking, and a waste-to-energy waste processing plant worth Rs 267 crore.

The prime minister also announced a Rs 55-crore deer safari project, Rs 6 crore veterinary hospital, two flyovers at a cost of Rs 265 crore and a Rs 166 crore water treatment plant. He also laid the foundation stone for HPCL’s greenfield marketing terminal in Vadodara and capacity expansion project for the Delhi-Mundra petroleum product pipeline.

Skill development: PM Modi also made a number of announcements focussed on areas other than infrastructure. The prime minister unveiled Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA). The initiative is termed as an e-learning, e-healthcare, knowledge-sharing, digital payments and livelihood generation initiative for people living in rural areas. The prime minister also inaugurated the new building of IIT Gandhinagar on its campus.

Healthcare announcements: The prime minister launched the “Intensified Mission Indradhanush”–a full-spectrum immunisation program and distributed e-tablets to healthcare workers. He also launched ImTeCHO (Innovative mobile-phone Technology for Community Health Operations). This term ImTeCHO finds it origins from the Gujarati word TeCHO that translates into “support”.

Now, a look on the number of schemes launched by Vijay Rupani in Gujarat:

GST waiver for farmers using micro-irrigation: Rupani government on Tuesday announced the decision to waive the 18 percent Goods and Service Tax (GST). As per a government release, the waiver is expected to provide a Rs 77.64 crore relief (for the current financial year) to farmers engaged in micro-irrigation under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana.

Benefits for Asha (Accredited Social Health Activist) health-workers: Deputy CM Nitin Patel announced that government will give an increase of 50 per cent in the incentive paid to Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA). Patel said the hike would benefit around 40,000 women who work as health activists across the state.

Grant for employees: The employees enrolled with Gujarat government for an 11-month period under the Societies Act will get a number of benefits. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel announced these employees will get 11 additional casual leaves, maximum 90 days maternity leave (for those employed for over a year and applicable only for two child-births), Rs-250 daily transport allowance, and a Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to families in case of accidental or natural death. Apart from this, employees earning fixed monthly pay up to Rs 20000 will now get a daily allowance for working overtime in the state.

Rs 6,578-crore Ahmedabad Metro project: The state government has also cleared the second phase of the ambitious Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro rail project worth Rs 6,700 crore. The proposal will now be sent to Centre for approval.

Grant for Patels-linked organisation: The government approved a grant of Rs 8.75 crore Unjha-based Umiya Mataji Sansthan to develop tourist facilities in Unjha. Indian Express reports it is considered as the religious seat of Goddess Umiya, the reigning deity of Kadva Patidars in Gujarat. Community members also put out some advertisments in local newspapers thanking the BJP government in the state.