UPSC CDS II 2017 notification released at upsc.gov.in; Apply before September 8, exam on November 19

UPSC CDS II 2017 notification released. (Website)

UPSC CDS II 2017: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II 2017 at upsconline.nic.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can do so now as the pegistration process has been activated by the commission. According to the release issued by UPSC, ‘the candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions….Verification of eligibility conditions with reference to original documents will be taken up only after the candidate has qualified for interview/Personality Test.’ The Combined Defence Services Examination will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on November 19, 2017

Candidates who successfully clear the written examination will be called for an interview/Personality Test, after which selected candidates will be notified by the Union Public Service Commission.

UPSC CDS II 2017 Vacancies-

1. Indian Military Academy, Dehradun- 100 [Including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Army Wing) holders]

2. Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala- 45 [ [including 06 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate holders (Naval Wing)]

3. Air Force Academy, Hyderabad- 32

4. Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai- 225 (including 50 vacancies for NCC ‘C’ certificate holders for NCC Spl. Entry)

5. Officers Training Academy, Chennai- 12

UPSC CDS II 2017 Registration- How to apply

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to apply for UPSC as the appliaction link has been activated. The Online Applications can be filled upto 08th September, 2017 till 6:00 PM-

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC CDS II 2017 at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Now click on the link that says ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’

Step 3: Now go to the link that says ‘Click Here for PART I’

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully

Step 5: Proceed with the registration process as mentioned

All the very best!!