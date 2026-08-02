Indian Railways has approved a Rs 976-crore multitracking project for the 29-km Danapur-Fatuha section in Bihar, a move aimed at easing congestion on the busy Patna rail corridor and significantly boosting passenger and freight capacity, according to an official release.

The project, sanctioned for the East Central Railway, is expected to improve operational efficiency on one of the state’s busiest railway stretches by adding multiple new lines and creating additional capacity for train movement.

Additional lines to increase passenger and freight capacity

The approved work includes laying third and fourth lines between Danapur and Patna, constructing a third line between Rajendra Nagar and Patna Saheb, and adding third and fourth lines between Patna Saheb and Fatuha.

Once completed, the additional tracks are expected to reduce congestion, minimise operational delays and improve punctuality of train services across the Patna region.

According to Indian Railways, the upgraded corridor will support the operation of 22 additional passenger trains and 18 additional freight trains every day during the first year of service. The project will also enable transportation of an additional 5.2 million tonnes of freight annually.

Project part of key Delhi-Howrah capacity expansion

The Danapur-Fatuha multitracking project is part of the broader quadrupling programme on the Delhi–Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction–Patna–Kiul–Bhagalpur–Khanna–Howrah route, one of the country’s important high-density rail corridors.

The route has also been identified under Indian Railways’ Energy, Mineral and Cement Corridor, making it critical for freight movement linked to industrial and infrastructure projects.

According to Railways, the strengthened section will play a vital role in supporting logistics for the upcoming 2,120 MW thermal power plant at Chausa in Bihar’s Buxar district, which is expected to rely heavily on rail transport for movement of bulk commodities.

The approval is part of Indian Railways’ ongoing efforts to expand capacity on heavily used routes, improve freight logistics, enhance passenger services and support Bihar’s long-term economic and infrastructure development.