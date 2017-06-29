DU Admissions 2017: Seek 85 pct quota for Delhi students, says Assembly

If the amendment is made by Parliament, varsities other than DU can also be affiliated to any other college.(Photo: DU Website)

The Delhi Assembly today adopted a resolution seeking 85 per cent reservation in admission for city students in 28 DU colleges that are funded by the AAP government as all MLAs pledged to raise the issue with the Centre, LG and university administration. The House also adopted another resolution demanding an amendment in the Delhi University Act (1922), according to which no other university in Delhi is legally authorised to give affiliation to any college. If the amendment is made by Parliament, varsities other than DU can also be affiliated to any other college. Both the resolutions, moved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, were passed by voice vote.

During a discussion on reservation of city students in 28 colleges on the second day of the Assembly’s special session, Sisodia said there are over 2 lakh students who pass out from schools in Delhi every year. “Many of these students are struggling to get admission in higher education institutions. These 28 colleges are funded partially or fully by the Delhi government. The money of tax payers from Delhi is being used to fund these colleges. “And it is our responsibility to safeguard the interest of Delhi students,” Sisodia said. However, Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, clarified that through this demand, the Delhi government does not want to promote regionalism.

“People from across the country come to Delhi in search of employment and they start residing here. We want to ensure that their children get admission in DU colleges. “We should not politicise this issue. We all MLAs will meet HRD minister, Lt Governor and DU vice-chancellor to raise this demand,” the deputy chief minister said. BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa also supported the government’s move and said it is an important issue and that all MLAs should demand reservation for city students cutting across their political and ideological differences.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj suggested that a delegation of all legislators, headed by BJP MLA Jagdish Pradhan, should meet HRD Minister Prakash Javedkar and request him to provide reservation. Another AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta said that every state has a different moderation policy following which students from other states sometimes get high marks and then get admission in DU colleges. “Students from other states get admission in DU colleges as it is a central university. Every state has different moderation policy. In some states, there is a policy of giving grace marks to students and in turn, they get advantage in admission in DU colleges,” Gupta said.