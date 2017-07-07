NCWEB announces second cut-off list for Delhi University admission

“Admissions will be done on July 7, 8 and 10 July between 9.30 am and 1.30 pm at its respective teaching centres,” a release from the Delhi University said. (Source: IE)

The Delhi University’s Non- Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) today released its second cut-off list, with the highest being 88 per cent for B Com at Miranda House. NCWEB, which offers B Com and B A Programme, had on July 1 released its first cut-off with the highest being 90 per cent for B Com at for Hansraj and Miranda colleges. “Admissions will be done on July 7, 8 and 10 July between 9.30 am and 1.30 pm at its respective teaching centres,” a release from the Delhi University said.

Except Hansraj and Miranda House, all other colleges have announced a low cut-off of 40 per cent for both the programmes for students of ST category. The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining degree from the Delhi University with lectures being delivered only on the weekends. Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves as students of the Board.