GATE 2018 result announced, IIT Guwahati releases scores at gate.iitg.ac.in; know how to check

GATE 2018 result: IIT Guwahati had released the final answer keys for the same on March 14.

GATE 2018 result: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018 results at gate.iitg.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination that was conducted in the month of February 2018 can visit the official website to check their results and the scorecards that have been released by the Institute. IIT Guwahati had released the final answer keys for the same on March 14. Candidates need to note that they will be able to download their scores cards from the official website from March 20 to May 31. They can visit the GOAPS portal to download the same from March 20. They also need to note that the institute will not be releasing hard copies for the exam, it will be available online only.

The score of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is valid for three years from the date of publishing of result. Candidates can take admission using the same in any Institute that accepts GATE scores within these three years only. GATE scores can also be used PSU recruitment.

GATE aspirants need to note that the website of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering might not work properly due to excess traffic. In such a case, they are requested to wait and try again later.

GATE 2018 result: How to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE at gate.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: Now click on the link that will lead you to the GOAPS portal

Step 3: Enter the required information

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Check your result

About GATE:

GATE or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering and is conducted for admission in postgraduate courses. GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science and seven Indian Institutes of Technologies at Roorkee, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Chennai (Madras) and Bombay on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), Government of India.