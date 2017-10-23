In big relief, Smart Cities delayed projects to get a foreign booster; find out how

France will help in sectors ranging from multi-modal transport and logistics to infrastructure development and urban planning and design.

Ministry of housing and urban affairs will get experts in planning and development of smart cities from France in order to bring the delayed smart city projects on fast track. “French President will visit India in the month of December this year and agreement on many projects including smart city will be on the agenda. French participation in smart city projects of India is likely to be announced in December this year,” a senior government official said. The French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to visit India in December.

According to officials, France will help in sectors ranging from multi-modal transport and logistics to infrastructure development and urban planning and design. A workshop will be organised in November, in which experts and urban planners from France will also participate sharing their expertise in sectors ranging from multi-modal transport and logistics to infrastructure development and urban planning, clean water and waste management, officials said.

The government has been keeping a close watch on the progress of implementation of projects under the smart cities and states have been asked to focus on impactful and public private partnership projects. In a recent meeting with senior officials, minister of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri has clearly said that the outcomes needs to be monitored under each mission like the projects completed in each of the first batch of 20 smart cities and other urban projects.

Launched on June 25, 2015, cities under Smart City Mission will be developed to have basic infrastructure such as assured water and power supply, sanitation and solid waste management, efficient urban mobility and public transport, IT connectivity, e-governance and citizen participation. A total number of 100 smart cities have been distributed among the states and the Union territories. Ninety cities have been selected for Smart cities development plan, but, works have started at only first batch of 20 cities.