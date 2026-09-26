There is a sentence I hear surprisingly often.

“Those were the best years of my life.”

Sometimes it refers to college.

Sometimes to the years when children were growing up.

Sometimes to the period when a business was flourishing or a career was at its peak.

The memories are spoken about with warmth.

And rightly so.

Every stage of life leaves behind moments worth cherishing.

The trouble begins when nostalgia quietly becomes a prediction.

When remembering the past turns into believing that the future has less to offer.

It is an easy trap to fall into.

After all, the milestones of youth are obvious.

Graduation.

The first job.

Marriage.

Children.

Building a career.

Buying a home.

There is a natural sense of progression.

By the time we reach our late fifties or early sixties, those milestones have largely been crossed.

Life no longer arrives neatly packaged into obvious next steps.

And because the roadmap disappears, many people assume the adventure has too.

I think the opposite may be true.

Perhaps the first half of life is largely about discovering the world.

The second half is about discovering ourselves.

When we are younger, much of life is shaped by necessity.

We do what the moment requires.

We respond to opportunities.

We carry responsibilities.

We keep moving.

Later, something remarkable becomes possible.

Choice.

The freedom to ask different questions.

What truly matters to me now?

What kind of work still excites me?

Who do I want to spend time with?

What do I still want to learn?

What contribution feels meaningful?

These are not smaller questions.

They are deeper ones.

And they are often answered with greater honesty than they could have been thirty years earlier.

I sometimes think we underestimate what experience gives us.

Not certainty.

Perspective.

The ability to distinguish between what impresses others and what genuinely fulfils us.

The confidence to let go of goals that no longer fit.

The wisdom to appreciate ordinary moments.

The courage to become beginners again.

Perhaps that is why I find it difficult to accept the idea that the best years must always lie behind us.

Different years offer different gifts.

Youth brings energy.

Midlife brings achievement.

But the years that follow can bring something equally valuable.

Freedom.

Perspective.

Intentionality.

If we choose them.

The second half of life does not promise fewer challenges.

Health will require greater attention.

Relationships will evolve.

Loss will visit all of us in different ways.

Yet alongside these realities comes another possibility.

The chance to live more consciously than ever before.

To spend less time becoming the person the world expected…

…and more time becoming the person we were always capable of being.

Perhaps that is why I no longer ask whether the best years are behind us.

I ask a different question.

Have we given the years ahead the opportunity to become our best?

A question to reflect on:

If the next twenty years were to become the most meaningful years of your life, what would have to change—not around you, but within you?

Since its debut, Live to 100 has explored the essential shifts needed for a fulfilling second half of life. Early installments focused on cultivating ‘inner fitness,’ navigating the quiet middle, and redefining money from pure accumulation to peace of mind. Subsequent pieces tackled the emotional landscapes of aging—from managing loneliness and retirement anxiety to reclaiming time management, rebooting financial communication as a couple, navigating quiet identity shifts, and finding renewed purpose when professional demands slow down.

More recently, the series examined why learning to say “no” is a critical skill for editing our time, why embracing the courage to become a beginner again keeps us emotionally young, and how regret can transform into a guide for the future. In the editions that came before this piece, we explored how creating an unhurried daily rhythm helps us build a life we no longer feel the need to escape. The latest piece focused on why experience doesn’t automatically become wisdom—exploring how simply going through events or accumulating years in a role isn’t enough on its own to cultivate true insight.

Sanjay Mehta is a digital entrepreneur, investor, board advisor, and public speaker. He is the founder of Ananta Quest and co-founded Social Wavelength, which became one of India’s leading social media agencies and was later acquired by WPP to become Mirum India.