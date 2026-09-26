Dupahiya Season 2

Prime Video

Releases: October 1

Dhadakpur’s peace faces another test in the second season of the rural comedy Dupahiya. After a stolen motorcycle sent the crime-free village into a frenzy, a mobile tower on Banwari Jha’s land becomes the centre of fresh rumours, suspicion and confusion. As the villagers take sides, Banwari and his family are drawn into a dispute that grows beyond the tower itself.

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East of Eden

Netflix

Releases: October 1

In California’s Salinas Valley, the lives of the Trask family unfold across generations, shaped by love, rivalry and choices. At the centre is Cathy Ames, whose arrival drives a wedge between brothers Adam and Charles Trask. As their relationships fracture, the consequences reach beyond the household, casting a shadow over the next generation. Florence Pugh leads this seven-part adaptation of John Steinbeck’s novel.

Drishyam 3

Theatres

Releases: October 2

Vijay Salgaonkar has spent years protecting his family with a story so carefully constructed that even the police could not break it. But the past has a way of finding fresh cracks. In the third chapter of the Hindi crime thriller, Vijay faces another test as old suspicions threaten the fragile peace he has built for his wife and daughters. Ajay Devgn returns as the resourceful family man, alongside Shriya Saran and Tabu.

Don’t Trouble

The Trouble

Theatres

Releases: October 2

Street magician Suri is used to stirring up mischief, but one trick lands him in trouble beyond anything he can explain. When he makes a young girl disappear, she believes she has gained magical powers and sets off to explore the city. Her temper soon causes chaos, and Suri discovers the truth: she is a genie.

The Sisters Grimm

Apple TV

Releases: October 2

A year after their parents disappeared, sisters Sabrina and Daphne Grimm are still searching for answers in Ferryport Landing. The town looks ordinary, but its residents include fairy-tale heroes, villains and magical creatures whose secrets rarely stay buried. The animated fantasy series is based on Michael Buckley’s books.