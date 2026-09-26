Jodhpur RIFF 2026

When: October 22-26

Where: Jodhpur, Rajasthan

The annual roots-music festival is marking its 20th edition this year. Timed to coincide with October’s full moon, it aims to spotlight Rajasthan’s hereditary folk musicians. The upcoming edition will also feature first-time collaborations with international roots musicians, including Camila y Silvio (Latin America), Puuluup (Estonia), DOBBY (Australia) and Michael McGoldrick (UK). Attendees can look forward to the free Opening Night City Concert, sunrise ‘J RIFF Dawns’ performances, evening concerts in the Zenana Courtyard, and a festival-wide jam session to close it out.

Rann Utsav 2026-27

When: November 1-March 7, 2027

Where: Kutch, Gujarat

Rann Utsav is the annual flagship event organised by Gujarat’s tourism department, aimed at highlighting the state’s culture and craftsmanship. It will last throughout the winter months, and the state government will set up a satellite tent city near Dholavira. Held across the expanse of one of the world’s largest white sand deserts, the festival will feature nearly 32 cultural troupes from various districts of Gujarat, adventure sports like paramotoring, as well as a wide variety of other activities including stargazing, paintball and a spa, among others.

Art Mumbai 2026

When: November 12-15

Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai

Art Mumbai is India’s fastest-growing modern and contemporary art fair, held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse since its 2023 founding. The 2026 edition is its largest yet — featuring 94 exhibitors (73 Indian, 21 international), including first-time participants Perrotin, Richard Saltoun, and Night Gallery. Alongside gallery booths, the fair runs a speaker series, guided gallery, and sculpture walks as well as expanded foundation presentations from the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art and Saffronart Foundation.

Pushkar Camel Fair 2026

When: November 17-25

Where: Pushkar, Ajmer, Rajasthan

Renowned for being one of the world’s largest cattle fairs, Pushkar Camel Fair, also known as the Pushkar Mela, coincides with the Kartik Purnima. Camels, which are synonymous with the state itself, are adorned with colourful clothes and bells and participate in camel parades, beauty pageants, and even camel dance shows. Apart from performances like puppet shows that Rajasthan is famous for, the fair also features unique contests like the longest moustache and matka tod competitions. Hot air balloons offer a birds-eye view of the festivities as well.

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Konark Dance Festival 2026

When: December 1-5

Where: Konark Natya Mandap,

Konark, Odisha

Organised annually since 1986 by Odisha Tourism and the Odissi Research Centre, this five-evening festival stages India’s classical dance forms — Odissi, Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Manipuri, Kuchipudi and more — in an open-air auditorium against the backdrop of the 13th-century Konark Sun Temple. It runs alongside the International Sand Art Festival at nearby Chandrabhaga Beach, where artists from India and abroad build large-scale sand sculptures. A crafts mela at Urban Haat features a range of handicrafts from the state’s craftsmen.

Hornbill Festival 2026

When: December 1-10

Where: Kohima, Nagaland

Called the ‘Festival of Festivals’, the Hornbill Festival is organised by the Nagaland government to revive and protect the state’s rich tribal culture and display its extravaganza and traditions. It features morungs (traditional Naga huts set up by participating tribes), wrestling competitions, handicrafts markets, and the Hornbill Literature Festival, among others. The marquee attractions — Hornbill International Music Festival and the Hornbill National Rock Contest — happen in the evenings in Kohima city rather than the Heritage Village, and attendees can also witness the Miss Nagaland contest at the evening venue.

Journeying Across the Himalayas 2026

When: December 3-9

Where: Travancore Palace, New Delhi

The week-long third edition of Journeying Across the Himalayas (JATH) has been curated in collaboration with Himalayan communities, artists and cultural practitioners. Over 100 Himalayan experiences promise to have something for everyone from art enthusiasts to foodies and families, with installations and exhibitions, live musical performances, culinary experiences, workshops, and film screenings. Attendees can also shop for curios at the Himalayan Bazaar. The music lineup includes Arunachal’s indie-folk favourite Taba Chake, Himachali rock icon Raman Negi, and Kashmiri folk-pop star Aabha Hanjura, among others.

Serendipity Arts Festival 2026

When: December 13-20

Where: Panjim, Goa

The Serendipity Arts Festival is unique as no other festival blends multidisciplinary fields such as art, music, dance, theatre, literature, food, and crafts in India. Events are held across Panjim — including at well-known venues like the Old GMC Complex as well as unexpected ones like the Directorate of Accounts building. This year’s edition has been curated by a group of experts including veteran theatre and film director Mahesh Dattani, renowned choreographer Ashley Lobo, Padma Shri Carnatic vocalist Aruna Sairam, singer-songwriter Ankur Tewari, and former NSD director Anuradha Kapoor.

Sunburn Festival 2026

When: December 18-19

Where: Mumbai

Sunburn is Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, running since 2007. Long-held at Goan beaches, it has since shifted to Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. The 2026 edition is based around the theme ‘Awaken the Core’, and the lineup is packed with world-famous headliners — Grammy-winning duo The Chainsmokers, Swedish House Mafia co-founder Sebastian Ingrosso, and DJ Snake.

Jaipur Literature Festival 2027

When: January 14-18, 2027

Where: Jaipur, Rajasthan

The festival claims to be the greatest literary show on earth, and will be marking its 20th edition this year. It will feature the Jaipur Music Stage with traditional and contemporary artists and the Festival Buzzaar for artisanal crafts. While the official speaker’s list has not been announced, past editions have hosted Oprah Winfrey, Nobel laureates such as JM Coetzee and Olga Tokarczuk, Booker Prize awardees like Margaret Atwood and Banu Mushtaq, and veterans in their respective fields like Javed Akhtar, Anupama Chopra, Vir Das and Stephen Greenblatt, among many others.

Lollapalooza India

When: January 23-24, 2027

Where: Mumbai

The Indian edition of the global Lollapalooza franchise offers attendees the quintessential music festival experience. Over two days and across four stages, attendees can enjoy performances by international sensations such as Grammy winner Olivia Dean, Katseye, and Limp Bizkit, along with Indian fan favourites like Anuv Jain. Other notable acts include The Manganiyar Seduction, a theatrical and musical show created by Indian director Roysten Abel, featuring traditional Manganiyar musicians; as well as Grammy-winning duo Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej.

India Art Fair 2027

When: February 4-7, 2027

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, New Delhi

Established in 2008, India Art Fair is the leading platform to discover modern and contemporary art from south Asia, bringing together the region’s foremost galleries, artists, institutions, foundations and collectives alongside international participants. It provides curated insights into the cultural landscapes of India and its neighbouring countries, bringing together galleries, artists, private foundations, arts charities, artist collectives, national institutions, cultural events, and festivals. Exhibitors for this edition include Nature Morte, Vadehra Art Gallery, Experimenter, Akar Prakar, Latitude 28, and international participants like 193 Gallery and Aicon Art.