Haryana property market: RERA notices issued to 140 projects

The interim Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has issued notices to as many as 140 residential projects as they had 'not applied' for registration under the Act. These projects also include the cases where applications submitted were either in a wrong format or incomplete. These projects are currently under construction and haven't received any occupation certificate (OC), officials said. "We have asked the developers to either submit fresh/complete applications for registration at the earliest," a senior official said.

According to the Haryana Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, projects that did not have an occupation certificate or had not applied for an OC as on the date of the notification of the Act would come within the purview of the Act. In July, Haryana RERA had sent over 20 show-cause notices to various real estate developers in for non-compliance and advertising their projects without registration. As per the Act, Section 3 (1) specifies that “no promoter shall advertise, market, book, sell or offer for sale, or invite persons to purchase in any manner any plot, apartment or building…,in any real estate project or part of it, in any planning area, without registering the real estate project with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority established under this Act”.

Meanwhile, there has been a slow pace in the registration of projects under Haryana’s Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act. So far, the interim authority has received around 600 applications, of which the authority has given registration certificates to 345 projects. The remaining 155 are under process. Sources say the online portal may further take up to two months to become operational. Some officials said the website will become operational only when the final authority is in place.