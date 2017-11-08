2017 Ford EcoSport facelift to launch in India tomorrow: price, engine, specs

Ford India is all prepped to launch the upgraded version of its much celebrated compact SUV, the EcoSport, in India on 9 November. 2017 Ford Ecosport facelift will be manufactured at the company's plant in Chennai and the new 1.5L three-cylinder petrol engine that will debut in India in the new Ecosport will be manufactured at Ford's factory in Sanand. First unveiled at the 2017 LA Motor Show, the EcoSport was the first to introduce the compact SUV culture in India. It proved to be a success story for the American brand in the country with some variants having nine months of waiting period. It has quite long that EcoSport received a refurbishment, and in this time and many brands came up with compact SUVs that rose to immense popularity, such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Now though, the EcoSport is back with better features that should help it get ahead in the line.

The 2017 EcoSport features an all-new front with a new grille with chrome slats that adds a hint of sportiness. It gets new headlamps with LED DRLs and projector headlamps along with fog lamps. The bonnet and bumper too have been redesigned to give it a dynamic stance and give it a more premium look than the older model.

It is powered by an all-new 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that develops about 120 hp and 150 Nm of torque. The 1.0-litre Ecoboost petrol engine will also be on sale, along with the existing 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Interior of the 2017 Ecosport is more premium and the dashboard has fewer buttons. The SYNC infotainment system has been replaced by a touchscreen infotainment system which is pop-out style as seen on Tata Nexon. The infotainment system supports both Apple Car Play and Google Android auto. We expect Ford India to price its new Ecosport aggressively between Rs 6-10 lakh (ex-showroom).