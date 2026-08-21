BMW bets on rear-seat appeal with X1 LWB

BMW looks to replicate the iX1 LWB’s success with a petrol-powered X1 tailored for India’s growing demand for rear-seat space

BMW is expanding its long-wheelbase (LWB) strategy in India, banking on the success of the iX1 LWB to attract a wider pool of buyers with the newly launched petrol-powered X1 LWB. Locally produced at BMW India’s Chennai plant, the SUV is open for bookings from August 21 and is priced at Rs 49,90,000 ex showroom.

Local Production

The X1 LWB is aimed at buyers seeking additional rear-seat legroom but who are not yet ready to make the switch to an electric vehicle. The model has been specifically tailored for India in right-hand-drive form, while it is also produced in China in a left-hand-drive configuration. The move strengthens BMW’s proposition in the entry-luxury SUV segment, where the X1 LWB will compete with models such as the Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3. The Q3 is due to enter a new generation in the coming weeks, potentially intensifying competition.

ALSO READ VW to foray into compact SUV space in 2027

On the electric side, BMW’s iX1 LWB that sells around 400 units a month, remains a direct alternative, while the BYD Sealion 7 that sells around 250 units a month, is another option for buyers considering premium electric SUVs. BYD has recently introduced a more affordable entry-level version of the Sealion 7, widening its appeal.

Engine Specs

The X1 LWB is powered by a 1.5-litre Turbo petrol engine which is shared with other BMW models as well. Offering the X1 in both petrol and electric LWB forms allows BMW to target different customer groups while retaining the space and rear-seat-focused proposition of the format. The strategy also underlines the company’s efforts to take the LWB concept further down its luxury portfolio. The approach is particularly suited to India, where buyers place a premium on rear-seat space.

ALSO READ CAQM mandates phased shift to electric light goods vehicles across Delhi-NCR

In India, until recently, LWB models were traditionally associated with flagship limousines such as the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class before moving into executive models, including the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. BMW has also opened bookings for the i5 LWB electric sedan, which will go on sale in the coming months.