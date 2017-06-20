Honda launches all new scooter Cliq at Rs 42,499

Honda has quite been the name to go to in terms of scooters in India, something that is very evident in the Activa's success in the market. Last year, Honda came up with a distinct design, the Navi, and now the Japanese brand has launched the Cliq in India, which is being slated as a design that would appeal to both men and women. It will first be made available in Rajasthan post which it will go on sale across the country in a stage wise manner. Priced at Rs 42,499 (ex-showroom, Delhi), it isn't exactly cheap for a 110cc scooter, is it? But, compare it to the Activa and consider the features it will have, the price tag may be justified.

The Cliq seems to stand for comfort and utility, along with looks that are sporty and handling that would appeal to all kinds of riders, who are looking for a comfortable daily commute. The rear of the scooter takes design inspiration from the Navi.

It is powered by a 110cc BSIV HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine that makes 8 bhp @ 7000 rpm and 8.94 Nm of torque @ 5500 rpm with automatic transmission. It has a claimed top speed of 83 kmph. The Cliq is slightly lighter than the Activa at 102 kg of kerb weight, and why won't it? The fuel tank capacity is 3.5 litres.

Honda claims that the block pattern tubeless tyres on the Cliq would provide better grip and control and rough surfaces, and would also have a longer life. The seat height is a comfortable 743mm. It also features a mobile charging point.

It gets a wide footboard, a wide seat and an optional rear carrier. For safety, the Cliq comes equipped with Combi Brake System (CBS) with equaliser, a system that manages distribution of braking force between the front and rear brake just the pulling the left lever. The Cliq will come with drum brakes both front and back. It should also be noted that CBS will be mandatory on all two-wheelers upto 125cc starting 1st April, 2018. So, Honda have already covered that bit for themselves almost a year before.

Honda has also offered optional accessories, such as front screen, floor cover, box centre, cap cover and rear grip. It will be available in four colours – Patriotic red with white, black, Morrocan blue with white and Orcus grey.