Bajaj Dominar 400’s alloy wheel allegedly breaks at 40 kmph, dealership refuses replacement under warranty

After the introduction of the Bajaj Dominar 400 in December last year at an aggressive starting price tag of Rs 1.36 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi at that time, potential buyers saw it as a value-for-money product. After the implementation of GST or Goods and Services Tax, the Dominar 400 starts at Rs 1.41 lakh, ex-showroom. A number of them sold in initially with Bajaj dealers selling close to 3,000 units, later on the dipping to 2,500 units with the last noted figure of only 1,500 units sold in May 2017. A possible reason for that could be the quality issues a number of customers are facing which may have led to the dip in sales of this sub-500 cc motorcycle. Recently a Bajaj Dominar 400 owner went over a pothole, according to him, at 40 kmph breaking the rear monoshock and bending the alloy. Luckily the motorcycle was under its warranty period which meant that the customer could get the parts replaced without any extra cost. But, this is where the plight of this customer began.

According to this Maharashtra based customer, he contacted the service centre only to find out that the damage will not be covered under warranty and the estimated cost of repair/replacement of parts is Rs 13,000. In addition, after sending the motorcycle for repair, the customer claims the wheels weren't bent which happened at the workshop which is also clearly denied. A number of customers have started to complain about the quality of parts Bajaj is currently using for its own models as well as for KTM particularly about the alloy wheels fitted in the 390 Duke and the RS 200, as per owners of these motorcycles.

While bringing a product at an aggressive price tag, installing sub-standard parts or parts which can't adhere to the basic quality levels is something every company needs to look into. Workshops have a different attitude when such a case comes in where they would have to replace a part which would most likely be under warranty. What look here is the dealerships fault, but, in the long run the brand would suffer more than the service centre, also not forgetting the initial quality issues that are happening right now with some premium motorcycles from Bajaj's stable.

