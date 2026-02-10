A 37-year-old Indian-origin tech professional from Karnataka was shot dead in a shocking daylight attack outside a busy shopping mall in Toronto on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar, a resident of Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area. He originally hailed from Thyamagondlu village near Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural district. This is Toronto’s third homicide this year.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a male victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” Toronto police said in a statement.

Indian-origin techie from Karnataka shot dead in Canada

Speaking to the Indian Express, a family member said the news first reached them through a confusing phone call. Chandan’s uncle received a call from Canada, but could not understand what was being said because the caller spoke only in English. “Later, another Indian called and told us clearly that Chandan had died,” the family member said.

According to a Times of India report, Chandan was sitting inside his SUV in the parking lot near the entrance of Woodbine Shopping Centre, close to Rexdale Boulevard, when attackers opened fire. The shooting took place around 3.30 pm local time.

The Toronto Police Service said officers rushed to the spot after receiving reports of gunfire and found Chandan with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

The incident has left his family in India devastated and has shaken the Indian community in Canada. “He was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries before he succumbed to the wounds,” family members told The Times of India, quoting police communication.

Visuals from the scene showed Chandan’s white car riddled with bullet holes, leading the police to treat the case as a targeted attack. The attackers fled the scene in a vehicle.

Who was Chandan Kumar Raja

Chandan was a computer science graduate from Sapthagiri College in Bengaluru. He moved to Canada about six years ago and was working with LTI Mindtree, a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro. Earlier, he had worked with Cognizant in Bengaluru.

Friends said he had built a stable life in Canada and was quite involved in the local Kannada community. He actively promoted Kannada films, music, and cultural events in Toronto.

Police probe underway, no arrests yet

Toronto Police have launched a homicide investigation, but no arrests have been made so far. While police have not shared details about the motive, some relatives suspect that Chandan’s efforts to form a Kannada association in Toronto may have played a role. However, authorities have not confirmed this angle.

TPS Inspector Errol Watson acknowledged the fear caused by the incident. “I can understand how a shooting like this, especially at a mall, can cause concern for the safety of the public,” he told the media.

Father recalls last conversations with son

Chandan’s father, Nandan Kumar, lives in Nelamangala. He told the Indian Express that his son moved to Canada six years ago and had built a life there.

“I pleaded with him to return, but he kept postponing it. He had a good friend circle there and liked living there. He was scheduled to visit in April,” he said.

Overcome with emotion, he added, “I cannot go to Canada. I request that the Indian government bring his body to India. We want to perform his final rites.”