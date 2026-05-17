US President Donald Trump‘s third child, Eric Trump, threatened to sue a US journalist, while questioning how certain media outlets reported his presence alongside his father during the recent China visit.

Defending himself against claims that his overseas trip was linked to a potential business venture, the executive vice president of luxury real estate company the Trump Organisation firmly stated online. “I have zero business interests in China. No properties, no investments, nothing!”

Eric Trump threatens to file a lawsuit against US journalist

While Trump himself has often been embroiled in a tiff or two with US media outlets, blasting them for what he calls “fake news,” Eric has now mounted threats of a lawsuit against MS NOW and one of its hosts, Jen Psaki, who once served as the White House press secretary under ex-President Joe Biden. “I intend to sue @jrpsaki and @MSNOWNews over the below clip,” he wrote on X Friday (US time).

His furious response alluded to a segment on MS NOW, wherein Psaki raised questions about his China trip, suggesting that it was “more than just some quality time with his dad.” The news report, in turn, was based on a Financial Times report published earlier this week.

The FT article in question, titled “Eric Trump joins Beijing trip as family-linked group chases China deal,” stated that Las Vegas-based fintech Alt5 Sigma, which is believed to share links to the Trumps’ crypto business World Liberty Financial, signed a “memorandum of understanding” with the Chinese chipmaker Nano Labs to build data centres in the US.

While detailing the FT report, Psaki claimed Eric was on Alt5 Sigma’s board of directors. The Financial Times report, on the other hand, suggested that Trump’s son, who is worth $750 million (Forbes), was an “observer” on the company’s board last year.

I intend to sue @jrpsaki and @MSNOWNews over the below clip. To be clear:



• Contrary to her monolog and blatant lies, I have NEVER been on the board of ALT5 — not now, not ever. Any person with basic access to Google and willing to open a company’s annual report or proxy… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 15, 2026

Refuting all these implications, Eric Trump asserted in his post threatening to sue MS Now, “Contrary to her monolog and blatant lies, I have NEVER been on the board of ALT5 — not now, not ever. Any person with basic access to Google and willing to open a company’s annual report or proxy statements would know this.”

The American businessman also stated, “I have had zero involvement in any merger discussions involving any public entity I do not run or control.” Clarifying his stance even further, Eric said that he and his wife, Lara, toured the Great Wall of China while his father, the President of the United States, and China’s Xi Jinping held bilateral talks.

Trump himself confirmed before landing in Beijing this week that a number of high-profile business leaders would be joining him in China, as he urges his Chinese counterpart to “open up” the country to US business. The delegation, consisting of billionaire executives, included Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who even flew with the POTUS on board the presidential aircraft, the Air Force One.

As opposed to their business-related presence on the trip, Eric Trump reiterated in his X post, “I joined this trip for one reason: as a loving son who adores my father and wouldn’t miss being by his side for this incredible moment.”

Eric Trump is Donald Trump’s second son. According to Forbes, he had made more money on crypto than any of his siblings, with most of his wealth coming from American Bitcoin, a crypto mining venture he co-founded in March 2025. The venture even helped him attain billionaire status for a brief period after it went public in early September 2025.

As for the Trump family’s involvement in World Liberty Financial (WLF), its official website states, “DT Marks DEFI LLC, an entity affiliated with Donald J. Trump and certain of his family members, owns approximately 38% of the equity interests in WLF Holdco LLC, which holds the only membership interest in World Liberty Financial LLC, a Florida limited liability company and developer of the WLF protocol and operates the WLF governance platform.”

“None of Donald J. Trump, his family members or any director, officer or employee of Trump Organisation or of DT Marks LLC is an officer, director or employee of, WLF Holdco LLC or World Liberty Financial LLC. DT Marks DEFI LLC along with certain family members of Donald J. Trump also holds 22.5 billion $WLFI tokens, and DT Marks DEFI LLC is entitled to receive fees from World Liberty Financial LLC pursuant to a service agreement, equal to 75% of $WLFI token sale proceeds after deduction of agreed reserves, expenses and other amounts.”

What did Jen Psaki say about Eric Trump’s China trip?

Although Eric omitted any further details about his lawsuit threats against MS Now and its contributor, he plugged Jen Psaki’s broadcast segment. Therein, she says, “Guess, where Eric’s adult son, Eric, is right now? He’s with his father in China. Eric Trump doesn’t have a role in the US government.”

She continued, “In fact, he is supposed to be sort of firewalled off from any US government activities because he took over the family businesses when his father re-entered the White House, supposedly to prevent conflicts of interest. But, there he is. You can see him.”

MS Now also reported that when asked about Eric’s involvement in the trip, the White House simply denied any conflicts of interest. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the businessman said that Eric was joining the POTUS in his “personal capacity,” adding that he will not be participating in any discussions or meetings related to any business entity.

She added, “Eric Trump’s connections to the company have never just been limited to him being a board observer, because Alt5 Sigma is deeply intertwined with the Trump family cryptocurrency company that Eric Trump co-founded, World Liberty Financial.”

In a response to the emerging allegations and reports, the White House re-directed The Independent to an interview where Fox News hosted Eric’s wife, Lara. At the time, warned the Trump family before the 2016 term that people would “come after all of us.”

US reporter reacts to Eric Trump’s threats

Psaki, on her part, has since also responded to the lawsuit threats. Issuing her remarks on-camera, she said during ‘The Briefing’ broadcast, “Today, the son of the President of the United States, Eric Trump, came after us on social media and accused us of lying.”

“You see, on Wednesday, we covered this story from the Financial Times, which reported that an AI company with ties to the Trump family crypto business was chasing a deal with a Chinese chip-making company that members of Congress have warned is connected to the Chinese Communist Party.”

Relaying the message of Eric’s post to the viewers, she continued, “Now, to be as fair as possible to Eric, I should say that his role at ALT5 has, at the very least, been complicated. We do know that he’s not currently a director on the board, but as you just heard, the company initially announced that he was becoming a director on ALT5’s board of directors.”

Challenging Eric’s argument, she cited the company’s previous SEC filing. “So, Eric Trump says he has never been on the board of ALT5, not now, not ever, the company that publicly introduced him as a board member at the NASDAQ, a company that in SEC filings has described him as a board observer, a company that bought hundreds of millions of dollars worth of World Liberty Financial’s cryptocurrency, a company that World Liberty Financial is a major stakeholder in, and a company that the Financial Times reported was chasing a deal with a Chinese firm that members of Congress say is connected to the Chinese Communist Party,” she said.

“Eric, of course, says that he has no business interest in China at all, and that he joined his dad’s official trip there for one reason, and one reason alone, as a loving son who adores his dad,” adding, “I’ll let you be the judge.”

Akin to how Eric took an issue with MS Now’s coverage of his China visit, Donald Trump blasted CNBC as “fake news” before landing in Beijing over claims that he invited Jensen Huang to the summit at the last minute. In a lengthy Truth Social post, he dismissed reports that suggested that he had been influenced by media coverage highlighting the Nvidia CEO’s absence from the originally publicised US business delegation list.

“CNBC incorrectly reported that the Great Jensen Huang, of Nvidia, was not invited to the incredible gathering of the World’s Greatest Businessmen/women proudly going to China,” the POTUS wrote online. “In actuality, Jensen is currently on Air Force One and, unless I ask him to leave, which is highly unlikely, CNBC’s reporting is incorrect or, as they say in politics, FAKE NEWS!”