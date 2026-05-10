US President Donald Trump on Sunday said the United States has kept Iran’s nuclear material site under close surveillance and warned of possible military action if anyone tried to reach it. He made the remarks in an interview journalist Sharyl Attkisson. Trump said US forces maintain strong monitoring of the location and claimed the country can track any movement near it.

“The US has the site of Iran’s nuclear materials very well surveilled,” Trump said. “We’ll get that at some point. Whenever we want. We have it surveilled,” he added. He said that US monitoring systems can identify anyone approaching the site. He linked the capability to the United States Space Force. “I did a thing called Space Force. If somebody walks in, they can tell you his name, his address, the number of his badge,” Trump said. “We have that very well surveilled,” he added.

.@POTUS on Iran's enriched uranium, buried deep under rubble: "We'll get that at some point… We have it surveilled. I did a thing called Space Force, and they are watching that… If anybody got near the place, we will know about it — and we'll blow them up." pic.twitter.com/2NMqfQRWDW — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 10, 2026

What did Trump say about military action?

Trump warned that the US would respond if anyone tried to access the buried nuclear materials. “If anybody gets near the place, we will know about it and we’ll blow them up,” he said.

He also said the US military could still carry out further strikes if needed and claimed that past operations had already hit a large number of targets. “We could go in for two more weeks and do every single target,” Trump said. “We’ve done 70%,” he added.

He said that Iran remained weakened but not fully neutralized after recent military activity.

What did Trump say about Iran’s nuclear risk?

Trump said that Iran must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons. “We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon because they’re crazy,” he said. “We cannot let them have access to nuclear.”

He also said reconstruction after strikes would take years if further escalation continued. According to him, damage from recent operations had already slowed Iran’s capacity significantly.

Trump also spoke about domestic US issues, including elections, energy prices and public policy debates. He urged political support for Republicans when discussing electoral rules and voter identification laws. He also commented on energy production in the United States, saying the country leads in oil and natural gas output and predicted fuel prices would eventually fall.

Trump further criticized NFL broadcast costs, saying rising prices could hurt viewers and reduce access for fans. Separately, he spoke about vaccine policy and said he supported vaccines but opposed mandates. “We could let parents decide,” he said.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright also commented on Iran, saying economic pressure on the country had increased due to reduced oil revenue and financial operations targeting overseas assets linked to Iranian officials.

Trump’s remarks came as diplomatic activity continued involving Iran. IRNA news agency reported that Iran sent a response to a US proposal for ending the conflict through mediators in Pakistan. However, the US has not issued any official statement regarding this yet. Negotiations reportedly focus on stabilizing the region and preventing new escalations, including securing key maritime routes.