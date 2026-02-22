US President Donald Trump has asked Netflix to remove former Democratic national security official Susan Rice from its board or “pay the consequences”, as the streaming company tries to buy Warner Bros Discovery.

In a podcast interview on Thursday with former US attorney Preet Bharara, Rice warned companies about aligning themselves too closely with Trump.

She said it “would not end well” for companies that “take a knee to Trump” if Democrats return to power in Washington.

“They are going to be caught with more than their pants down,” she said.

Trump’s remarks bring him back into the fight between Netflix and Paramount Skydance over the takeover of the famous Hollywood studio. Earlier, he had said he would stay out of the matter. Both deals will need approval from US federal regulators.

ALSO READ Donald Trump slams Susan Rice for unmasking officials

The president spoke out after pressure from Maga influencer Laura Loomer.

“Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences. She’s got no talent or skills – Purely a political hack!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, while reposting an X (formerly Twitter) post by Loomer urging him to “kill the Netflix-Warner Bros. merger now”.

Who is Susan Rice?

Susan Rice served as national security adviser and US ambassador to the United Nations under former president Barack Obama. She was also part of former president Joe Biden’s domestic policy council. She was on Netflix’s board from 2018 to 2020 and returned in 2023.

“HER POWER IS GONE, AND WILL NEVER BE BACK. How much is she being paid, and for what???”, Trump added about Rice.

Rice also said Democrats would bring “an accountability agenda” and advised companies to “preserve their documents” and “be ready for subpoenas”.

“If these corporations think that Democrats, when they come back in power, are going to play by the old rules. I think they’ve got another thing coming,” she said.

Laura Loomer’s attack on Netflix

In a long social media post on Saturday, Loomer – who does not have an official role in the administration but previously influenced Trump’s decisions on national security officials – wrote: “Does Netflix stand by their Board Member threatening half of the country with weaponized government and political retribution for choosing who they wanted to vote for as President?”

“This is as anti-American as it gets, and Netflix is proving everyday they are an anti-American, WOKE company,” she added.

Loomer also claimed that if Netflix buys Warner Bros Discovery, it would benefit Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama and lead to more “positive messaging” for Democrats on the platform.

Warner Bros Discovery has reopened sale talks with Paramount, giving David Ellison’s media group until Monday to submit its “best and final” offer to beat Netflix’s agreed $83bn deal or walk away. Paramount’s previous attempts were rejected by the Warner Bros Discovery board, which accepted Netflix’s $83bn offer, according to a report by Financial Times.

Paramount, backed by Larry Ellison, the billionaire founder of Oracle and a Trump donor, has made a hostile bid for Warner Bros Discovery.

Warner Bros Discovery owns major film and TV franchises such as Harry Potter and Friends. It also controls the HBO Max streaming service, known for shows like Game of Thrones and The White Lotus.