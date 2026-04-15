US Vice President JD Vance was interrupted mid-speech on Tuesday as anger over America’s Gaza policy spilled into the room. He was speaking at the University of Georgia when someone in the audience suddenly shouted, “Jesus Christ does not support genocide!” The room briefly went quiet, but the interruptions didn’t stop there.

A few minutes later, another voice rang out: “You’re killing children! You’re bombing children!” It wasn’t clear whether the protesters were referring to the war in Gaza or the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran, both of which have been major points of debate.

‘Jesus Christ does not support genocide’: Vance responds

When addressing the heckler’s remark, Vance didn’t push back on the sentiment. He said he agreed that “Jesus Christ does not support genocide,” but went on to defend the administration’s handling of Gaza. He also told the audience they should be grateful that Trump helped secure a cease-fire in the conflict.

Referring to the person who had shouted earlier, Vance said, “I certainly think the answer is yes, and I agree Jesus Christ does not. I agree. Jesus Christ certainly does not support genocide. Whoever yelled that out from the dark … He certainly does not. I think that’s pretty easy. I think that’s a pretty easy principle,” he said.

JD Vance faces intense heckling at a TPUSA event in Georgia, sparking a heated exchange 🗣️



Will Vance recover? pic.twitter.com/tiLaeIxjmT — BRICS Monitor (@BRICStracker) April 15, 2026

Vance defends Trump, blames Biden for Gaza crisis

As the exchange continued, Vance addressed the accusation that the Trump administration was supporting a genocide in Gaza. “To respond to this guy here. I believe he said, ‘the (Trump) administration supports a genocide in Gaza.’ And here’s my response to that,” he said.

He then shifted the blame to the previous government under Joe Biden. “When we came in, the humanitarian situation in Gaza was an absolute catastrophe. You know, who’s the person who got a peace agreement in Gaza? Donald J. Trump!” Vance said.

He continued, “So if you want to complain about what happened in Gaza, so if you want, sir, to complain about what happened in Gaza, why don’t you complain about Joe Biden and the last administration? We’re the administration that solved that problem.”

The same protester once again shouted, “You’re killing children!” Vance responded, “Excuse me, sir, right now, right now, you see more humanitarian aid coming in the Gaza than it has any time in the past five years because we have taken that situation seriously,” he said.

Even as he defended the administration, Vance tried to use a more balanced, almost diplomatic tone later in his speech. Reports according to the NYT suggest he had privately opposed going to war with Iran, but in public, he has continued to stand by Trump.

Speaking to conservatives who disagree with the war, he urged them not to walk away from the movement altogether. “I’m not saying you have to agree with me on every issue,” he said. “What I am saying is: Don’t get disengaged because you disagree with the administration on one topic.” He continued, “Get more involved, make your voice heard even more. That is how we ultimately take the country back.”

Vance acknowledges criticism from young voters

Later in his speech, Vance admitted that many young people are unhappy with U.S. actions in the Middle East. “I recognise that young voters do not love the policy we have in the Middle East, OK,” he said. “I understand.” His response seemed to point to a broader concern within his political base. Many supporters of President Donald Trump backed him in 2024, believing there would be “no new wars.”

But since then, the US has taken military action against Iran. Trump has also made aggressive moves globally, from threatening control over Greenland and the Panama Canal to launching a surprise strike that led to the capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro.

In the months that followed, the administration pushed deals for Venezuelan oil and resources, using the pressure of a naval blockade. The war has created cracks within Trump’s support base. Some well-known conservative voices, including Tucker Carlson, who is seen as close to Vance, have strongly criticised the conflict.