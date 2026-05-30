The United States faces a growing fiscal challenge as higher Treasury bond yields threaten to push government borrowing costs to record levels and consume a much larger share of federal revenue in the years ahead.

In the days leading up to the Memorial Day weekend, yields on 30-year US Treasury bonds climbed to 5.2%, the highest level in 19 years, reported Fortune. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield reached 4.7%, its highest point since 2007, said the report. Although yields eased slightly afterward, economists and budget experts warn that even a modest rise above official forecasts could significantly worsen the nation’s debt burden.

The warning came as the US national debt approached $39 trillion and annual interest payments near $1 trillion, reported Fortune. According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), interest costs already exceed federal spending on Medicare and equal roughly two-thirds of Social Security expenditures.

The CBO’s “Budget and Economic Outlook: 2026 to 2036,” released in February, projects average yields of 4.65% on 30-year Treasury bonds and 4.15% on 10-year notes through fiscal year 2036, reported Fortune. Those forecasts sit roughly half a percentage point below the peak levels seen in late May.

At first glance, a difference of about 50 basis points may appear small. However, analysts say the impact becomes enormous when applied to trillions of dollars in federal debt over many years.

What recent analysis says

A recent analysis by the non-partisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) examined what could happen if Treasury yields remain near the elevated levels seen before Memorial Day. The group found that by 2036, federal interest costs could consume 30% of all government revenue, compared with 25% under the CBO’s baseline forecast, reported Fortune. Interest expenses could rise to approximately $2.5 trillion annually, about two and a half times current levels.

The CRFB said interest payments would become the second-largest category in the federal budget, exceeding Medicare spending by roughly one-third.

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The burden would also reach American households. Interest costs allocated per household could rise from about $7,900 last year to nearly $17,000 by 2036, reported Fortune.

Over the next 12 months, the federal government is expected to borrow nearly $10 trillion. About $7.5 trillion will replace maturing debt, while another $2 trillion will finance spending that exceeds revenue, as per Fortune report.

Many of the bonds issued during the COVID-19 era carried exceptionally low interest rates because of the Federal Reserve’s easy-money policies. Treasury bills that yielded around 0.2% in 2021 and early 2022 now cost the government about 3.7%, reported Fortune.

The average interest rate on outstanding Treasury notes remains about 3.23%, but the government now faces much higher borrowing costs when older debt matures and must be replaced, reported Fortune.

Can Federal Reserve prevent a fiscal crisis?

Some market pressure eased after reports suggested the conflict involving Iran could end sooner than expected, helping pull Treasury yields lower. Even so, rates remain above the CBO’s long-term assumptions.

Federal Reserve chairman Kevin Warsh has publicly supported shrinking the Fed’s balance sheet by reducing its holdings of Treasury securities. Such a move would reverse part of the massive bond-buying programs that expanded during recent years.

Economists say that reducing the Fed’s balance sheet could help lower excessive demand across the economy, reported Fortune. They also say that higher interest rates are a tool for slowing borrowing and spending by consumers and businesses.

Still, many budget experts argue that monetary policy alone cannot solve the government’s fiscal problems.

“The best way to accomplish these goals is through deficit reduction, which can help the Federal Reserve lower rates by reducing near-term inflationary pressures, put downward pressure on long-term rates by reducing economic crowd-out, and reduce the debt burden on which the government must pay interest,” the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget said in its analysis.

The group also warned that Treasury yields remaining near their recent highs could “spark a fiscal crisis.”

Economists say federal spending remains the central issue. While the Federal Reserve can influence borrowing costs and financial conditions, it cannot directly control government spending or budget deficits, reported Fortune. Those decisions rest with the White House and Congress.

The debate over America’s long-term fiscal health has become increasingly urgent as debt levels rise and interest costs consume a larger share of government resources. Experts warn that if borrowing costs continue to climb, lawmakers may eventually face difficult choices involving taxes, spending cuts, or both.