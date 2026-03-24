At a time when artificial intelligence is reshaping everything from offices to financial markets, Larry Fink, BlackRock CEO is urging that a shift in how the world thinks about its impact. In his latest annual letter, the BlackRock chief claims that the biggest question is not just how AI will change jobs but who will benefit from the wealth it creates.

Fink frames AI as a transformative force on par with the biggest technological breakthroughs in history, saying, “AI is here to stay. It is central to strategic competition between the United States and China.” But alongside this he also warns that without participation in financial markets, the gains from AI could remain concentrated among a small group of companies and investors.

The real concern goes beyond jobs

Much of the public debate around AI has focused on job losses and automation. Fink acknowledges that concern but also suggests it misses a larger issue. “When we talk about the economic disruption of AI, most of the conversation is about jobs,” he writes, before pointing to a deeper structural change.

He further adds, “History suggests that transformative technologies create enormous value—and much of that value accrues to the companies that build and deploy them, and to the investors who own them.” In other words, the real divide may not be between those with jobs and those without, but between those who own assets and those who do not.

An increasing gap between winners and others

Fink describes today’s economy as increasingly uneven, where a handful of companies pull ahead while others fall behind. “The economy is rewarding scale like never before,” he writes, adding that industries are showing “more divergent, ‘K-shaped’ outcomes, where leading firms pull further ahead while others struggle to keep pace.”

Artificial intelligence, he warns, could accelerate this divide. Companies with access to large datasets, computing power and capital are best placed to benefit. “The companies with the data, infrastructure, and capital to deploy AI at scale are positioned to benefit disproportionately,” he says, cautioning that “AI may accelerate this trend further.”

Uncertainty around jobs remains

On employment, Fink says that history suggests new technologies eventually create new kinds of work, the path is unclear this time. “There is no consensus on what AI will mean for the labor market—particularly for entry-level white-collar roles. The truth is, no one knows with certainty,” he writes.

At the same time, he points to areas where demand is already rising. “In the near term, there are roles we know are in clear demand, and pay well: skilled trades, especially the ones building the physical infrastructure of AI, like data centers, power systems, and electrical grids.”

Beyond jobs and industry, AI is transforming investing itself. Fink points to the rise of data-driven strategies that rely on large datasets and algorithms rather than individual judgment. “One result has been the growth of systematic investing—an approach that uses large datasets, research-driven models, and disciplined processes to evaluate thousands of securities consistently and at scale,” he writes.

Even as technology advances, he stresses the continued role of human oversight. “As these tools become more powerful, we believe the combination of systematic insight and human oversight will help define the next era of investing.”

AI transforming markets

“The broader question is who participates in the gains,” he writes, warning that rising market valuations alone do not guarantee shared prosperity. “When market capitalisation rises but ownership remains narrow, prosperity can feel increasingly distant to those on the outside.”

Rather than slowing the growth of AI, Fink calls for expanding access to the systems that generate wealth. “Ensuring that participation in that growth expands alongside it is both the challenge and the opportunity,” he writes.