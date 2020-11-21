  • MORE MARKET STATS

UK signs trade deal with Canada to prepare for Brexit

November 21, 2020 8:44 PM

Without a series of new bilateral agreements, trade with countries around the world may be hampered by barriers such as tariffs and increased paperwork.

The UK signed an interim trade deal with Canada on Saturday, the second major agreement the country has reached as negotiators hurry to cement trading relationships in preparation for life outside the European Union.

Without a series of new bilateral agreements, trade with countries around the world may be hampered by barriers such as tariffs and increased paperwork.

The UK government says the stopgap agreement paves the way for future negotiations on a new tailor-made UK-Canada trade deal.

