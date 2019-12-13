Trump impeachment inquiry: House panel approves charges against US President, sets up impeachment vote

Democrats and Republicans in the House Judiciary Committee voted along strict party lines, 23 to 17, appearing somber as they put Trump on track to become only the third president to be impeached in US history.
US lawmakers took the grave step Friday of approving two charges against Donald Trump, setting up a full House of Representatives vote to impeach the president over his alleged misconduct.
