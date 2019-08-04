Texas shooting: Trump says El Paso mass shooting an act of cowardice

"Today's shooting in El Paso, Texas was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice," Trump wrote on Twitter.
US President Donald Trump condemned Saturday’s mass shooting at a Walmart store in Texas as an act cowardice, saying there could be no justification for the killing of innocent people.
“I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people.”
