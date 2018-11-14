Sri Lankan Parliament passes no-trust vote against Mahinda Rajapaksa

By: | Published: November 14, 2018 2:22 PM

Sri Lanka's Parliament on Wednesday passed a motion of no-confidence against new Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his controversially appointed government, a day after the Supreme Court stayed a presidential decree dissolving the legislature.

The no-confidence motion on Rajapaksa and his government was presented by Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) legislator Anura Kumara Dissanayaka and seconded by JVP legislator Vijitha Herath.

Sri Lanka’s Parliament on Wednesday passed a motion of no-confidence against new Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his controversially appointed government, a day after the Supreme Court stayed a presidential decree dissolving the legislature. Speaker Karu Jayasuriya announced that a majority of the 225-member Assembly supported the motion against former President Rajapaksa who was made Prime Minister in October replacing Ranil Wickremesinghe, Colombo Telegraph reported.

The no-confidence motion on Rajapaksa and his government was presented by Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) legislator Anura Kumara Dissanayaka and seconded by JVP legislator Vijitha Herath.

Wickremesinghe’s United National Party (UNP), the JVP, the main opposition Tamil National Alliance, the Tamil Progressive Alliance, the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress and the All Ceylon Makkal Congress voted in favour of the no-trust motion.

[Ad]Salary above 30000? 55+ Credit Cards options, ZERO annual fee, 24 hour approval. Also get up to Rs 1000 Amazon Voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Legislators from Rajapaksa’s party broke out in protest when the motion was moved, prompting him to leave the floor of the House. Amid the chaos, the Parliament was adjourned till Thursday.

Following the adjournment, legislators made contradictory claims of the results of the vote. President Maithripala Sirisena-led United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) did not take part in the vote and vehemently protested the no-confidence process.

According to the daily, 122 MPs signed the motion against Rajapaksa, claiming that Wickremesinghe was the legitimate Prime Minister of the country.

UNP legislator Lakshman Kiriella told journalists following the adjournment that the no-confidence vote had been passed with a majority and the new Prime Minister and government would cease to exist.

“We have the majority and the proper parliamentary procedures were followed. The new government is no more. Ranil Wickremesinghe will once again be the Prime Minister of the nation.”

However, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) legislator Dinesh Gunawardena said the vote had not been passed as the Parliament Speaker had not followed normal parliamentary traditions by calling for an electronic vote.

Sri Lanka has been embroiled in political turmoil since October 26, when Sirisena surprisingly sacked Wickremesinghe. Sirisena who was supposed to address the Parliament on Wednesday remained absent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Sri Lankan Parliament passes no-trust vote against Mahinda Rajapaksa
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition