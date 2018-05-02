Horrifying lion attack caught on camera, video shows man being dragged into enclosure in South Africa

Source: Daily Mail

A video of a man being brutally attacked by a lion at South Africa’s Marakele Predator Park when he walked into the enclosure is going viral on social media. The man, believed to be the owner of the park, is said to be in a critical condition. The video surfaced shows the man being dragged by the predator.

According to The Sun, Mike Hodge, who is also the owner of the park, went inside the enclosure to investigate a smell but was attacked inside the enclosure.

The video shows onlookers screaming for help as the lion tries to get the man further inside the enclosure. The lion let go of the man only after some gunshots were fired.

Mike, who relocated from UK in 1999 along with his wife Chrissy, is currently in hospital after suffering a “broken jaw and several lacerations” the family confirmed. His wife Chrissy added that he is recovering well, The Sun reported.

Animal-human confrontations have been reported from different parts of the world and there have been similar examples reported from India as well. Three villagers were attacked near the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in a recent incident reported from western Uttar Pradesh. In December 2017, a tiger attacked a woman near Bhandara forest division of Maharashtra and a nine-year boy was mauled to death in Madhya Pradesh in November 2017.

Several such reports have also come in from Gujarat, where the Gir region has witnessed several man-animal conflicts.

In October 2017, Government of India signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Germany’s Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) which works for sustainable economic, ecological, and social development. The MoU envisages reducing man-animal conflict and to protect local communities.

In Assam, Paris-based Nature and Wildlife Association and an NGO in Assam, Green Guard Nature Organisation, have launched a project, Lights for Life – Food to Live 2017, which aims to reduce man-elephant conflict in the state, which has witnessed 303 deaths between 2011 and 2017 due to such conflicts, The Telegraph reported.