Ukraine preparing for fresh Russian attacks in the east, says Zelenskiy – Top War Updates

Russia Ukraine War March 31 Latest News: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has entered its fifth week and as of now, there is no update over peace talks between the two sides. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy today said that his forces are now preparing for new Russian attacks in the east of the country as Moscow builds up its troops there after suffering setbacks near the capital Kyiv, as per Reuters report.

According to multiple media reports, Ukraine has been putting a tough fight against the Russian forces, and has till now prevented Russia from capturing any major city, including Kyiv, where a Russian armed column was held back for weeks. Russia and Ukraine will reportedly resume peace talks on April 1st, after the latest round of face-to-face negotiations ended in Turkey.

Here are the top updates on Russia-Ukraine War:

– White House Press Secretary Kate Bedingfield on Wednesday said that the war has been a strategic blunder and that the US has information that Russian President Vladimir Putin felt misled by his military.

– British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will be arriving in New Delhi today to discuss that defence ties with India and the importance of all countries reducing strategic dependency on Russia in light of the Ukraine conflict. As per a PTI report, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, said that the visit is part of a wider diplomatic push and comes ahead of NATO and G7 meetings next week to tackle “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine”.

– A local ceasefire in Ukraine’s Mariupol has been announced to evacuate civilians. Mariupol has been the worst-hit since the beginning of the war and as per reports, around 5,000 civilians have lost their lives in Russian attacks.

– The White House has said that Indian-American US advisor Daleep Singh who is in New Delhi, will consult closely with India on “consequences” of Russia’s “unjustified war” against Ukraine, reported PTI. Singh is scheduled to continue with his deliberations with his Indian counterparts today.

– The Pentagon on Wednesday said that Russia has started to reposition under 20% of the forces arrayed around Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, reported Reuters. However, the Pentagon cautioned that Russia was expected to refit and resupply them for redeployment into Ukraine, and not bring the forces home.