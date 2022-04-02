Retreating Russian troops mining ‘dead bodies,’ warns Zelenskyy; Infosys may shut down Moscow office – Top War Updates

Russia Ukraine War April 2nd News: Did Ukraine order the attack on the oil depot in Russia? On Saturday, Kyiv refuse to either confirm or deny the stunning raid. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview to an American news channel said that he doesn’t want to talk about orders that he has given as the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian forces. While some are calling it a ‘false flag operation’ by Vladimir Putin, other believe that the Ukrainian combat jets did attack the fuel depot in Belgorod. Here are the latest developments of the Russia-Ukraine war:

Zelenskyy has said that the pullback pledged by the Russian forces was slower-yet-noticeable. However, he also issued a warning to the locals who were returning to their bombed homes – everything is ‘mined’. Zelenskyy has said that retreating Russian troops have left the regions with land mines. In fact, he also said that even the dead bodies lying on the streets of the besieged zones were also mined.

Meanwhile, the US Defence Department has pledged another aid worth $300 million to Ukraine. As part of the new aid, the US will supply laser-guided rockets, night vision devices, unmanned aircraft and other medical, field kits.

There has been no let-up in the bombing of the major towns across Ukraine. From capital Kyiv to Odesa to Irpin, all major cities have are reporting rocket strikes and shelling at the regular interval.

There seems to be a glimmer of hope for the residents of Mariupol. The latest reports from Istanbul says that the both sides have agreed for allowing evacuation of the civilians from Mariupol. The Red Cross officials will try to visit Mariupol again today to bring out the locals stuck amid the intense shelling by Russian forces.

The European Union is working on a new raft of sanctions against Russia. But these new curbs will not affect the critical energy sector, EU’s Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni was quoted as saying by Reuters.

A BBC report has said that Infosys is set to close down it Moscow office. The IT giant has been facing lot of pressure to exit Russia. UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who is married to Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy’s daughter Akshata Murthy has also been criticised for the company’s Moscow operations.