Pentagon confirms strike against Al-Qaeda in Syria

It did not say what kind of weapons were used.
US forces attacked leaders of an Al-Qaeda-linked group in Syria on Saturday, the Pentagon said. The strike north of Idlib targeted leaders of the group the Pentagon calls Al-Qaeda in Syria (AQS) whom it blamed for “attacks threatening US citizens, our partners and innocent civilians,” Lieutenant Colonel Earl Brown, a spokesman for the US Central Command said in a statement. It did not say what kind of weapons were used.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.