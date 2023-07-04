Pakistani woman illegally enters India with kids to live with man she met on PUBG

A 27-year-old Pakistani woman was arrested by the Gautam Buddha Nagar police on Monday for allegedly entering India illegally with her kids to live with a man she met through PUBG.

Details of the case

The police received information that a Pakistani woman named Seema was living with a man Sachin, aged 22, and her four kids in the Rabupura area. She had allegedly entered India via Nepal without a valid visa. Seema and Sachin had met through the PUBG battleground game. The officials said Seema was arrested from Mathura.

A senior police officer told media outlets that they tried contacting the couple after receiving the information but they had fled the place. Following this, the police started a search operation. Both Seema and Sachin have been arrested and more details of the case will be released by the police “soon”.

The story so far

According to a report by India Today, Brijesh, the owner of the flat in which the couple lived, said they had rented the place in May. Seema and Sachin told him that they had a court marriage and had four children.

Before entering India in May, Seema met Sachin in Nepal in January and they decided to live together, Additional CP Suresho Arvind Kulkarni told the Times of India.

They had also approached a lawyer to get consultation on Seema’s residency and the legality of their marriage. The lawyer told Times of India that Seema claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. However, she got up and left after she was asked about her Indian visa. The couple was followed by an associate of the lawyer who later informed the police about the couple.