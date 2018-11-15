Over 600 immigrants arrested at US border in 48 hours

By: | Published: November 15, 2018 8:07 AM

They entered the country illegally near the border crossing of San Luis, where, according to the federal agency, there is an "outdated" border wall infrastructure that allows migrants to cross.

More than 600 undocumented immigrants were detained along the Arizona-Mexico border in the last 48 hours, according to the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Most of them are groups of families or unaccompanied juveniles from Guatemala, who, totalling to 654 immigrants, voluntarily surrendered to CBP agents in different operations on Monday and Tuesday, the federal agency said on Wednesday.

However, these migrants have no connection with the caravan that, coming from Honduras, currently travels through Mexico, Efe news reported.

CBP further said that “larger numbers have started to illegally cross shallow portions of the Colorado River near Yuma”.

The statement added that “at approximately 8.30 pm Monday night, a group of 55 Central Americans waded across the river near County 9th Street and surrendered to agents after walking around vehicle barriers. The area lacks infrastructure that would deter pedestrian entries.”

Detentions of groups of immigrants continue to be made at the Arizona-Mexico border although the administration of President Donald Trump announced last week new regulations that would prevent those who enter the country illegally from seeking political asylum.

Those who want to request this type of protection must now present themselves at the ports of entry along the border with Mexico.

Currently, in the border town of Nogales, Arizona, there are more than 60 families waiting their turn to apply for political asylum.

CBP indicated that during the current fiscal year, which began on October 1, arrests within the Yuma Sector were up over 150 per cent, compared to the same date in the previous fiscal year.

