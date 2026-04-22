An Indian-origin techie, who previously worked at Microsoft, recently confessed on social media that he was rejected from the H-1B visa lottery twice in the past five years. And yet, Harnoor Singh didn’t let his failures crush the spirits of those still aspiring to make the most of the non-immigrant work visa program, which grants the selected few the life-changing opportunity to seek professional opportunities in the United States.

The initially randomised lottery process conducted by US federal authorities to determine who secures the ‘Specialty Occupations’ work visa spots has witnessed a major overhaul under the Donald Trump administration. Amid the surging anti-immigration sentiment, especially targeting those of Indian descent, Singh’s repeated visa misfires led him to profoundly dissect a vast collection of reports published by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) over the past two decades.

This painstaking process, in turn, yielded a fruitful result: an open-sourced dashboard depicting reality as it is. Singh, who is also a renowned YouTuber, calls it “H-1B Agent,” which allows you to “Chat with 20 Years of H-1B Visa Data,” while also operating as a “foreign-born workforce atlas.”

What does the Indian-origin techie’s H-1B visa data agent have to offer?

As the YouTuber techie has repeatedly established across his social media accounts, his “H-1B Agent” was built by “ingesting” 20 years of H-1B data. Some of the major takeaways openly highlighted on his visa agent’s dashboard include things like:

xAI pays the highest Base pay over $300,000.

Only 35% of petitions constitute new jobs; the rest are extensions and transfers.

52% of H-1B workers in America do one job: programming.

Those with PhDs earn less than bachelor’s degree holders. “$99k vs $116k”

Indian EB-2 green card wait: 134 years.

Starting FY2027, the lottery is weighted. High-wage petitions receive up to 16 times better odds.

Meta pays 2.4x what Infosys pays for the same role. $222k vs $93k

Amazon filed over 30,000 LCAs (Labour Condition Application) last year.

no one knew this existed but everyone needed it



i ingested 20 years of H-1B data and built H-1B Agent

what the raw numbers actually say:



> xAI pays the highest Base pay over $300k

> cap is 85,000. USCIS approved 399,000 last year. that's 4.7x the cap (extensions and… pic.twitter.com/F0aVPT5vHM — Harnoor Singh (@iHarnoorSingh) April 18, 2026

In another video shared on X, Singh relies on USCIS data fed to his H-1B Agent to uncover the truth related to Silicon Valley’s highest-paying tech companies and LCA filing. Among its offerings, Singh’s digital agent website provides a comprehensive Beginner’s Guide to the temporary work visa, definitions for all related immigration jargon, the step-by-step process, top countries of birth among approved H-1B beneficiaries, wage levels, government filing fees, and other frequently asked questions.

The ‘Chat’ option on the website also allows users to directly raise questions about H-1B visas, with corresponding answers based on official USCIS data from FY2001 to FY2027.

Since H-1B holders can also file for a green card without jeopardising their non-immigrant status, the digital agent also sheds light on the green card wait time for India compared to China and other countries.

More about ‘YouTuber techie’ Harnoor Singh

Currently linked to HydraDB in San Francisco, according to his LinkedIn profile, Singh quit his Microsoft job in the US last year. After spending three years as a software engineer at the tech giant while also pursuing his passions as a YouTuber and podcast host, he announced in April 2025 that he was moving back to India for the time being.

Silicon Valley’s Highest-Paying Tech Companies Revealed: H-1B Data Shows Shocking Salary Truth! Checkout at https://t.co/znqs4rraSt pic.twitter.com/fzsUMZwCIK — Harnoor Singh (@iHarnoorSingh) April 19, 2026

Harnoor’s announcement appeared more than unconventional, especially owing to its timing. At the time, fears of travelling outside the US had merely started setting in among H-1B visa holders amid concerns that severely delayed visa interviews and stamping process could essentially endanger their jobs in America. Having quit his job at Microsoft in April 2025, he had planned to take a 6-month break before jumping into anything else professionally.

Cut to March 2026, he appears to have kick-started his new journey with HydraDB as a ‘DevRel’ in the San Francisco Bay Area. His LinkedIn profile confirms the role is on-site,” which means he is back in the US.

Prior to his Microsoft stint, he served as a software engineer at NCR Corporation in Atlanta, Georgia. And even before that, he completed both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Computer Science at Georgia State University.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalised guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.