Myanmar landslide kills 34, scores missing: official

“We found 34 dead, and the search for dead bodies is still ongoing,” said local administrator Myo Min Tun. (Reuters image)

The death toll from a landslide triggered by monsoon rains in eastern Myanmar rose to 34, an official said Saturday, as emergency workers continued to search through mud for scores more feared missing.

“We found 34 dead, and the search for dead bodies is still ongoing,” said local administrator Myo Min Tun.

Officials believe that more than 80 people could still be missing.