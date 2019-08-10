Myanmar landslide kills 34, scores missing: official

By: |
Published: August 10, 2019 4:12:20 PM

The death toll from a landslide triggered by monsoon rains in eastern Myanmar rose to 34, an official said Saturday, as emergency workers continued to search through mud for scores more feared missing.

"We found 34 dead, and the search for dead bodies is still ongoing," said local administrator Myo Min Tun. (Reuters image)“We found 34 dead, and the search for dead bodies is still ongoing,” said local administrator Myo Min Tun. (Reuters image)

The death toll from a landslide triggered by monsoon rains in eastern Myanmar rose to 34, an official said Saturday, as emergency workers continued to search through mud for scores more feared missing.

“We found 34 dead, and the search for dead bodies is still ongoing,” said local administrator Myo Min Tun.

Officials believe that more than 80 people could still be missing.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Myanmar landslide kills 34, scores missing: official
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop