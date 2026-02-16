Interim Bangladesh leader Mohammad Yunus announced his resignation on Monday evening ahead of the swearing-in ceremony for Tarique Rahman. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party swept the recent elections — winning 209 out of 297 seats. Leaders from more than a dozen countries have been invited to attend the induction of new cabinet members on Tuesday

“Today, the interim government is stepping down. But let the practice of democracy, freedom of speech, and fundamental rights that has begun not be halted,” reports quoted him as saying.

Yunus took charge in August 2024 after the collapse of the Awami League regime led by Sheikh Hasina following the massive anti-government protests. He leaves behind a mixed legacy — with many opining that his interim government had steadied the free-falling economy but failed to restore security and protect human rights. Others have alleged that his administration neglected the safety of religious minorities amid a slew of killings that rocked Bangladesh in recent months and sparked protests in neighbouring India.

What comes next for Mohammed Yunus?

The Nobel Laureate has dismissed suggestions that he will remain part of the government in any way. Yunus assured last week that the elected government would assume its responsibility quickly — denying claims that he wished to become the new President of Bangladesh.

“The task of the interim government will end with the election of a new government. We will hand over the responsibility to the newly elected government with deep pleasure and pride… and return to our own jobs. We ardently await that auspicious moment,” he said during a televised address hours after poll campaigning ended on February 10.