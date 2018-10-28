Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s helicopter crashes after match

Emergency services is seen outside the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, after the helicopter belonging to Leicester City’s owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed nearby. (AP)

A helicopter belonging to the owner of the Leicester City Football Club burst into flames after crashing in a parking lot next to the club’s King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, about an hour after the match on Saturday night.

The Premier League club has not confirmed whether its owner, Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was on board at the time of the crash, though he is known to regularly travel to and from the stadium by helicopter, reports CNN.

Leicester City released a short statement late Saturday night confirming that a “major incident” had occurred near the stadium, and that it was assisting police.

“We are assisting Leicestershire Police and the emergency services in dealing with a major incident at King Power Stadium,” the statement said.

“The Club will issue a more detailed statement once further information has been established.”

Leicestershire Police said they are investigating the incident, as images and video spread online of flames leaping from the crash site.

“Emergency services are currently at the King Power Stadium where an aircraft came down in a car park behind the ground,” Leicestershire police tweeted.

“Enquiries to establish the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.”

Srivaddhanaprabha bought the club for $57 million in 2010 and it was promoted to the Premier League in 2014. In 2016, the club achieved the once-unthinkable feat of winning the premiership.

It went into the 2015-2016 season with odds of 5000-1 to win but stunned fans, and bookmakers, by taking the title.

The club’s extraordinary run of success has played out under Srivaddhanaprabha’s ownership. The businessman has won over fans by handing out free beer, water and cupcakes in the stands.