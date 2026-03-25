A 22-year-old Indian student, Birinder Singh, was fatally struck by a gunshot fired from a passing pickup truck while driving down an Alberta highway in Canada on March 14. An 18-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the daytime shooting, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement.

As reported by Canadian news outlet CBC, the fatal shooting of the Indian student, who was a devout Amritdhari Sikh, is expected to be investigated as a potential hate crime. RCMP has yet to reveal more details on the potential motive.

“Despite the laying of these charges, we know that there will be many questions regarding suspects and motivations,” Staff Sgt John Brown of the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit said in a statement. “Please understand that our ability to answer these questions is limited while our officers continue their important work.”

Teen charged in Indian student’s shooting in Canada

RCMP has identified the daylight shooting suspect as 18-year-old Jimmy Gassner, who he is a resident of Lloydminster. He was arrested on Saturday near Canoe Lake.

As per court records cited by Canadian news reports, Gassner’s case will be heard in the Leduc Court of Justice. He is being transported to Alberta, where he will remain in custody until his first court appearance has been scheduled.

What do we know about Indian student Birinder Singh?

Birinder was a 22-year-old student who came to Canada from India three years ago to study business administration in Brampton. He eventually relocated to Edmonton in 2025 and started working in construction. According to CTV News, Singh had recently secured a work permit.

Singh died on March 14 when a pickup truck, a grey 2022 Ford F-150, pulled up beside his and someone in the truck began shooting toward Singh, who was driving a grey Honda Civic.

He was driving down Highway 2 south of Edmonton along with his friends when the incident happened shortly before 3 pm. The truck eventually fled the scene at high speed. Meanwhile, Singh was able to pull over to the side of the highway, but ultimately died from his injuries.

Alberta RCMP Cpl Troy Savinkoff also shared with CBC News that some witnessed told RCMP that the suspect’s truck had been driving aggressively before the shooting. As of now, no evidence has suggested that the two vehicles involved in the incident had engaged in an interaction on the highway before the shooting.

On the other hand, Singh’s childhood friends, who were also in the car with him at the time of the incident, told Global News that someone in the truck made a hand gesture resembling a peace sign when the vehicle pulled up next to their car. Thereafter, Singh even waved back at them. However, the unprovoked tragedy unfolded within the next few moments.

“We just heard a gunshot and within a minute, everything happened, everything has changed,” they told Global News. “Our whole world is really bad now.”

One of his friends told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday, “We did not overtake them. We did not block their way. We were not honking at them. We did nothing. I do not know what they think … they are, I think we can say, racist.”

According to CBC News, Singh’s body was sent home to his family in Punjab, India, on Monday. This was made possible thanks to an online fundraising campaign on GoFundMe, which was launched by his brother, Punarmeet Singh. The fundraiser was paused after it secured donations worth CAD $25,033 as opposed to an original goal of CAD $19,000.

Why is the Canadian police considering ‘hate crime’ probe?

As the investigation remains active, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Troy Savinkoff told CBC News in an interview, “When it comes to the question of it being hate-motivated, it still hasn’t been determined. The motive remains unclear. We’re hoping to provide that to the public soon.”

The World Sikh Organisation of Canada (WSO), which promotes and protects the interests of Sikhs in Canada, called on the authorities to explore whether the crime was possible motivated by discrimination. The organisation’s president highlighted that the tragedy had come to light amid a spate of targeted crimes and increasing anti-Sikh hate in the country.

“Given the current rise in anti-Sikh hate we are seeing, it is critical that investigators and the RCMP examine whether Birinder Singh was targeted because of his Sikh identity,” WSO President Danish Singh said in a statement. “When communities are repeatedly targeted and demonised, it increases the likelihood of acts of violence such as this. This must be taken seriously by law enforcement and government.”

Even the Indian Consulate in Vancouver issued a statement, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic killing of Indian student Birinder Singh in Alberta on 14 March 2026. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. The Consulate stands firmly with the bereaved family and is extending all possible assistance.”