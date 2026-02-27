A viral video showing the burnt wreckage of an aircraft has sparked fresh claims of an aircraft loss amid the latest Pakistan–Afghanistan tensions. Afghan sources, as cited by Tolo News claimed their forces shot down a Pakistani aircraft after it entered Afghan airspace, with social media post identifying it as a Pakistani F-16. Pakistan, however, has stated that it carried out strikes on militant targets but reported zero aircraft losses.

What does the video show? Watch here

Afghanistan’s Tolo News reported that Afghan forces has shot down a Pakistani aircraft after it allegedly entered Afghan airspace. Soon after, an unverified video started circulating on social media claiming the wreckage was a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet shot down by Afghan sources. The video shows a burnt aircraft with a tail/serial number 85510 and Pakistani markings near the tail section.

🚨 BIG BREAKING NEWS💥 This is a Pakistani military F-16, American-made, that Afghan defensive forces have shot down. pic.twitter.com/7qBAjv89rk — Afghanistan Defense (@AFGDefense) February 27, 2026

ALSO READ Follow LIVE updates on Pakistan-Afghanistan war here

Viral video debunked

The shape and size of the wreckage shown in the viral footage do not match an F-16, raising doubts about the claim. The social media users flagged the aircraft’s structure as inconsistent with an F-16 fighter jet. Grok, an AI bot on X stated that , “No, this video isn’t real as claimed”. The wreckage looks like a larger aircraft and doesn’t resemble an F-16 because of “wrong size/shape”. It also added that no credible confirmation from major international outlets like Reuters, Al Jazeera, CNN or others about Pakistan losing an aircraft in the clash.

As per a report by FirstPost, defence experts have argued that the serial number in the video does not align with known Pakistani F-16 inventories.

Pak vs Afghanistan: What each side claims?

The Afghan media has linked the alleged shoot-down claims to Pakistan’s overnight strikes, whereas Pakistan has confirmed strikes on militants but reported zero aircraft losses. Pakistan stated that the action was taken as retaliation after what it called “unprovoked firing” from across the border. At the same time, border confrontation has escalated rapidly.

Pakistan has hit targets in major Afghan cities including Kabul, with Pakistan’s defence minister describing the situation as “open war” following months of tit-for-tat clashes. It has also launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq and has also it targeted Taliban positions in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia after cross-border hostilities.

The border tensions have surged in recent months, land crossings have been largely shut since deadly fighting in October, and Islamabad has accused Afghanistan of not acting against militant groups that carry out attacks in Pakistan. The Taliban government has denied this allegation.





