Ex-President of Peru seeks asylum in Uruguay

By: | Published: November 19, 2018 8:41 AM

Former Peruvian President Alan Garcia, who is under probe for graft, has sought political asylum in Uruguay, Peru's Foreign Ministry has said.

Uruguayan Ambassador Carlos Alejandro Barros on Sunday notified Lima that Garcia approached the embassy here late on Saturday requesting asylum, the ministry statement said.

Garcia has been barred by the court from leaving the country for 18 months as a probe is on into the charges that he took millions of dollars from Brazilian firm Odebrecht to secure them a lucrative public works contract in 2006-2011.

Garcia, who has been living in Spain for a number of years, returned to Peru on November 15 for questioning, Efe news reported.

Odebrecht having reached a settlement in December 2016 with the US Justice Department has been cooperating with prosecutors in the affected countries to bring corrupt officials to justice.

Its executive Carlos Nostre said the firm paid up to $24 million to secure the Lima Metro’s Line 1’s contract during Garcia’s presidency.

Garcia claimed prosecution actions were politically motivated.

