  • MORE MARKET STATS

Deadline comes knocking: Is there hope left for Brexit deal?

By: |
Updated: Dec 13, 2020 4:24 PM

Britain left the EU on Jan. 31, but remains in its economic structures until a transition period ends on Dec. 31.

Britain, brexit, European Union, Britain in transition period, Britain-EU negotiations, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Boris Johnson, Britain PMU.K. hasn't backed down from its insistence on trading with EU with as few restraints as possible. (Reuters Image)

Facing yet another self-imposed Brexit deadline on Sunday, the chief negotiators from the European Union and United Kingdom were making last-ditch efforts to bridge differences on a trade deal that have proved insurmountable for the best part of the year.

The EU’s Michel Barnier and Britain’s David Frost were already meeting just after dawn Sunday to try to reach a middle ground. But so far, the U.K. hasn’t backed down from its insistence on trading with the 27-nation bloc with as few restraints as possible, and the EU isn’t yielding on its demand to accept trade only if Britain respects the rules of the bloc. “There is still I think a long way to go,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said early Sunday.

Related News

Britain left the EU on Jan. 31, but remains in its economic structures until a transition period ends on Dec. 31. Expectations are that the deadline day will be capped with a contact between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen late Sunday.

Whether it’s a negotiating ploy or not, Johnson has publicly said the UK would still thrive mightily if there is no deal and it was very, very likely that negotiations on a new relationship that will take effect on Jan. 1 will fail. If the talks break down Sunday, both sides will have less than three weeks to prepare for the chaotic and costly no-deal exit at the end of the year.

Without a deal UK will trade with the bloc on World Trade Organization terms with all the tariffs and barriers that would bring. To jumpstart the flagging talks, negotiators have imposed several deadlines, but none have brought the sides closer together on the issues of fair trading standards, legal oversight of any deal and the rights of EU fishermen to go into UK. waters.

While both sides want a deal on the terms of a new relationship, they have fundamentally different views of what it entails. The EU fears Britain will slash social and environmental standards and pump state money into U.K. industries, becoming a low-regulation economic rival on the bloc’s doorstep, so is demanding strict level playing field guarantees in exchange for access to its markets.

The U.K. government claims the EU is trying to bind Britain to the bloc’s rules and regulations indefinitely, rather than treating it as an independent nation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Deadline comes knocking Is there hope left for Brexit deal?
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1US Supreme Court rejects lawsuit to overturn presidential election results
2Middle East geo-politics: And Rabat is the Next Stop!
3Obama reunion? Biden fills Cabinet with former WH leaders