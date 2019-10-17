Bus near Saudi holy city of Mecca crashes, killing 35 people

Published: October 17, 2019 7:53:29 AM

The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Thursday that four others were injured in the crash. The agency, quoting police in Saudi Arabia's Medina province, said the crash happened around 7 p.m.

35 pilgrims killed in saudi, mecca bus crash, bus crash in saudi,saudi bus crash toll, medina, latest news on saudi arabiaThe agency, quoting police in Saudi Arabia’s Medina province, said the crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on the road linking Mecca to the city of Medina. (Representational image: Reuters)

Authorities in Saudi Arabia say 35 pilgrims have been killed in a bus crash near the Muslim holy city of Mecca. The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Thursday that four others were injured in the crash. The agency, quoting police in Saudi Arabia’s Medina province, said the crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on the road linking Mecca to the city of Medina.

It said the chartered bus carried Asian and Arab nationals, without elaborating. Police were investigating the incident. Authorities gave no immediate cause for the crash.

Every able-bodied Muslim is required to perform the hajj, or Islam’s religious pilgrimage, to Mecca, home of cube-shaped Kabaa that Muslims pray to five times a day. Pilgrims also come during other times of the year as well.

