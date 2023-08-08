Melbourne witnessed an event on Monday night where a flaming debris was spotted in the sky. Amidst all talks of alien existence, it was a question if the flaming thing flying across the sky was a meteor or something related to aliens. It sparked a storm of social media posts questioning the event.

Multiple reports from Victoria and Tasmania mentioned a bright light marking across the sky and flame-like trails. Some people thought of the object as a meteor.

However, the Australian Space Agency has clarified about the event and has said that the ‘flaming object’ is likely the remnants of a Russian Soyuz-2 rocket which might have re-entered Earth’s atmosphere.

According to astronomer Alan Duffy, the colours generated by the object speeding across the sky showed that it was man-made. Duffy also mentioned that the pieces were coming off the object and were burning which meant that the object is very large and is travelling at a high speed, which he mentioned to be 7 kilometers per second.

In a series of tweets, the Australian Space Agency confirmed the occurrence of the event and that it was the remnants of the rocket launched by Russia which was used to launch a satellite. The Russian authorities said that the launch has placed a new generation ‘GLONASS-K2’ global satellite into orbit. The Australian Space Agency also wrote on twitter that this launch was notified and the remains of the rocket were chalked out to re-enter the atmosphere safely into the ocean off the south-east coast of Tasmania.

*STATEMENT*



We have determined the flashes of light seen across Melbourne skies overnight were likely the remnants of a Russian Soyuz-2 rocket re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere.



[More in comments] pic.twitter.com/rmb4B5l4iL — Australian Space Agency (@AusSpaceAgency) August 8, 2023

Some people witnessed a loud bang which was a sonic boom. Duffy also said that the sounds heard at night were reportedly ‘extraordinary’.

The space agency stated that it will continue to monitor the re-entry outcomes with government partners.