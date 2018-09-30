13 dead in Iran after drinking poisonous alcohol

At least 13 people died in Iran after drinking poisonous alcohol over the past 48 hours, Iran’s Emergency Department said Saturday.

Pir Hossein Kolivand, the department head, said nine of the victims were from the southern province of Hormuzgan, two from the central province of Alborz and two others from North Khorasan Province, Xinhua reported.

According to the latest figures, 60 other people are currently undergoing dialysis therapy for kidney problems after drinking, Kolivand told IRNA.

Drinking alcohol is banned in Iran and punishable by floggings and cash fines.

However, some Iranians drink homemade alcoholic beverages available at low prices.